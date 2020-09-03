When Does DWTS Start? Here Are Details About Its Release Date And Time

Dancing with the Stars is all set to return with its 29th season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the show will look a bit different without the presence of the studio audience to witness it. The dance reality programme would reportedly maintain its premiere in the mid-to-late September. Here is everything you need to know about the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars. Read on:

When does DWTS start?

Dancing with the Stars release date and time

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 14, 2020, Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm E.T. Earlier, the makers had skipped the spring season due to the ongoing pandemic. During that time, ABC confirmed that the show would mark its return in the fall of 2020. On August 18, 2020, the makers of the show announced its arrival on September 14 through the official Twitter handle. Here are further details about the cast and any changes that you must know.

The makers of the reality show revealed the first star of the show in June, Kaitlyn Bristowe. After a week, they announced the whole list of the cast. Check out the other members from Dancing with the Stars:

Dancing with the Stars cast

Nelly, American rapper

Monica Aldama, Cheer coach

Carole Baskin, Tiger King star

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette star

Vernon Davis, former American football tight end

Anne Heche, actor

Skai Jackson, actor

Justina Machado, actor

Jeannie Mai, The Real host

AJ McLean, former Backstreet Boy member

Jesse Metcalfe, actor

Charles Oakley, former American basketball player

Nev Schulman, Catfish host

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset star

Johnny Weir, Olympic skater

List of Dancing with the Stars cast pro

There are various challenges that the participants have to face while competing for the title. However, there has been an introduction of a new obstacle. During the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures for it, all pros have to live apart. Check out the whole list of pros in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars.

The full list of DWTS season 29 pros include:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Changes in the show

Apart from this, there are numerous other changes. One of them involves the separation of long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from the show. The latest season would not witness them in the ballroom. Both of them took to social media and announced the news through Twitter. Check them out:

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

