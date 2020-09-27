When Nina Dobrev Opened Up About Her Ex Ian Somerhalder's Marriage; Read More

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder displayed stunning chemistry in the show The Vampire Diaries. At the time, they were dating each other. They had made their relationship very public. When they broke up, Ian Somerhalder decided to move on and marry his new girlfriend Nikki Reed. After a long time, Nina Dobrev had finally decided to come out and talk about their breakup as she has broken her silence about Ian Somerhalder's wedding. Read further to know what she said in an interview with E Online in 2015.

Nina Dobrev broke her silence about ex Ian Somerhalder's wedding

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were dating for a long time during their shoot of The Vampire Diaries series. Fans of the show were heartbroken to know that the couple had broken up after the 6th season. Nina Dobrev even decided to leave the show and did not give any official statement as to why she did that. Various speculations start doing the rounds.

The two had moved on and Ian Somerhalder decided to get married to Nikki Reed. Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed met Ian 6 months before they got married. The two dated for 6 months when Ian Somerhalder popped the big question. Nina Dobrev reacted to their wedding news in an interview with E Online in 2015. She said that she was happy for the loved-up couple. She said that the wedding was beautiful. She also added that people were expecting a lot of drama due to media.

In the same interview, she also mentioned that there wasn't any tension between the two and they still care for each other as friends. She said that they were professional while working together post-breakup. She also mentioned the reason why she left the show and confirmed that it wasn't because of the breakup. She said that she decided to quit the show because she was scared that she would not get any work after Vampire Diaries. So, she left the show to explore more options

About The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is a supernational teen drama show that ran for 8 long seasons. It began in 2009 and came to an end in 2017. The plot revolves around a town called Mystic Falls which has humans, vampires, and witches. The plot is majorly focused on Damon Salvatore, Stefan Salvatore, and Elena Gilbert.

The Vampire Diaries cast includes Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino, Matthew Davis, Joseph Morgan, among many others, in pivotal roles.

