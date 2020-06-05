'Labor Of Love' Filming Locations: Here Are Places Where Dating Game Show Is Shot

Labor of Love is an American dating game show. It premiered on Fox on May 21, 2020, and now airs every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Sex and the City actor Kristin Davis is the host of this show and it stars former The Bachelor season 11 contestant Kristy Katzmann. Over the span of eight episodes,15 men will participate in challenges, tasks, and dates that will put their personal and parental skills to test.

ALSO READ | Where Was Ozark Filmed? Check The Shooting Location Of Netflix's Hit Series

Since its premiere on Fox, Labor of Love filming locations have caught the viewers' attention. For all those who are wondering where is Labor of Love filmed, here are the locations.

ALSO READ | Would Rajkummar And Anushka Fit As Marty And Wendy Byrde If 'Ozark' Was Made In India?

Labor of Love shooting locations

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois, is a significant Labor of Love filming location. It is Katzmann’s hometown, hence it was natural for the show’s creators to begin from there. However, it is important to note that only a few scenes of the show were filmed in Chicago. In addition to this, none of the 15 Labor of Love contestants are from Chicago. The show starts from a coffee studio in Andersonville, where Kristy Katzmann is shown grabbing her coffee. As the episode progresses, she visits a fertility centre in Chicago to meet her fertility doctor. The filming location then moves elsewhere.

ALSO READ | 'Money Heist', 'Ozark' & Other Trending Series On Netflix To Binge-watch

Atlanta, Georgia

While Kristy Katzmann hails from Chicago, she travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet the show's participants. The contestants will explore the serene natural beauty of Georgia while learning more about what Katzmann is looking for in a co-parent. Georgia is also known as the ‘Hollywood of the South’. This is where the majority of the show is filmed. Reportedly, the Labor of Love producers opted for Georgia like many other productions are doing these days as the state provides liberal tax credits. This helps productions reduce their filming costs considerably.

ALSO READ | Ozark Season 4 In The Works? Showrunner Chris Mundy Thinks ‘there Is A Possibility’

The Labor of Love House

Kristy Katzmann resides in a fully-furnished house while the contestants are stationed next door in a bachelor pad. It appears a bit strange to see them living adjacent to each other in the woods. This is because most dating shows take place in tropical locations.

Labor of Love is only available in the United States for the time being. Its participants include men from different walks of life. Amongst the participants, there is a writer, firefighter, gym owner, attorney, creative director, and even an optician.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.