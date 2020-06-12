Where Is Linda Evans Now? Find More About The 'Dynasty' Actor & Her Net Worth

Linda Evans is a Golden Globe award-winning, American actor known for her acting roles on television. Evan’s most significant role was on the legendary American TV show Dynasty (1981 TV series). Linda Evans in Dynasty (1981 TV series), won countless awards for her portrayal of Krystle Carrington, the new wife of oil tycoon Blake Carrington. Krystle is still considered as one of the most popular characters of the show, by its fans. Read on to know where is Linda Evans now.

Linda Evans is 77 years old now. She is reportedly living on a secluded farm in Washington. Linda began working at the age of fifteen, when she got her first television role in an episode, of a then-popular sitcom Bachelor Father. However, her breakthrough role came with The Big Valley, a 1965 American drama show. Linda Evans played the role of Audra Barkley. Evans won a Golden Globe award for her role as Krystle on Dynasty( 1981 TV series).

After leaving Dynasty (1981 TV series) in 1989, Evans, a fitness enthusiast founded a chain of health clubs and gyms before returning on-screen in 1991, for Dynasty (1981 TV series): The Reunion. Linda Evans' passion for health and fitness has stuck with her, throughout her life, as she published a highly successful book Linda Evans Beauty and Exercise in 1983. Evans eventually retired from acting in 1997.

Her Relationship status

Linda is reportedly single now but, the actor has been married twice, her first marriage was with John Derek, a popular American actor and director. Linda’s second marriage was with Stan Herman, a popular American Fashion Designer. Evans was in a relationship with Yiannis Chryssomallis, a well know Greek composer and pianist from 1989-1998, post her divorce from her second marriage. Linda Evans has no children.

Linda Evans' Social media presence

Linda Evans is quite active on her Instagram account and her Facebook page. On her Instagram, she boasts a following of over 10,000 followers. From her Instagram posts, it is evident that she has a pet dog. Recently, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Linda posted a picture on her Instagram. In the caption, she talked about the heartache and tragedy that the generations of African American people have been enduring.

Television appearance and publishing a book

In 2009, Linda won the reality show Hell's Kitchen and in 2011, her book Recipes for Life - My Memories was published. In the book, she shares anecdotes from her life and forty of her favourite recipes. As the exceptional actor that Linda was, it is no surprise that she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Linda Evans' net worth

According to reports of a media portal, the Dynasty (1981 TV series) actor is worth $30 million. Most of Linda’s wealth comes from her acting jobs, her health and fitness businesses and her book. In an interview which Linda Evans gave to an entertainment portal in 2011, she mentioned that although she was grateful for the wonderful opportunities she got, she was never really aspiring to be famous. Instead, she wanted to be more focused on being a housewife as she has a huge love for cooking.

Linda Evans in Dynasty (1981 TV series)

Dynasty (1981 TV series) is an American cult drama show that ran from 1981 to 1989. Linda Evans portrayed Krystle Carrington on the show, a new wife of an oil tycoon named Blake Harrington. Krystle was initially learning the working upper-class societies and lifestyle. The remake of the show which goes with the same name is now airing on Netflix and 3 seasons of the show are out so far. The first season of the reboot came out in 2017.

