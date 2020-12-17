Where Is 'Peaky Blinders' Filmed? Here Are The Major Locations

Peaky Blinders is a period crime drama TV series made in Britain. Created by Steven Knight, the series began in 2013 and has been airing for five seasons spanning over thirty episodes. The series is about Tommy Shelby who is a dangerous man and leads a gang named Peaky Blinders in Birmingham. Inspector Chester Campbell decides to capture him and put an end to the illegal activities. Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle, Tom Hardy, and others are seen in pivotal roles in the crime drama series. Many fans wonder where is Peaky Blinders filmed.

Also read: Azeem Rafiq Files Massive Legal Complaint Against Ex-employers Yorkshire Over Racism Row

Where is Peaky Blinders filmed?

According to a portal Visit Britain, Peaky Blinders filming location is spread in different parts of Leeds, Liverpool, and Yorkshire. Though the series is set in 1919 in Birmingham, these are the areas in which Peaky Blinders seasons have been shot.

Also read: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Lakers Star's Availability For Pre-season Game

Several scenes in Peaky Blinders seasons have been shot at the Black Country Living Museum. Set on 26 acres of land, this open-air museum shows 200 years of history to the visitors. For the loyal fans of the series, it will be very easy for them to locate the scrap metal yard of Charlie Strong and other locations like Canal Street Bridge, St. James’s School, the Worker’s Institute, and the Blacksmith’s building.

Also read: Recap 2020: From 'The Queen's Gambit' To 'Ratched', Top 10 Foreign Web-series This Year

Another one of the major Peaky Blinders filming location is Aunt Polly’s house which is situated in Sutton Coldfield outside Birmingham. The house that has been used originally is a model village in Liverpool. Port Sunlight was built in the late 1800s to serve as living quarters for the factory workers. But now it serves as homes to residents. Arley Hall in the village of Arley is a country house that served as Tommy Shelby’s manor house in the series. The house was constructed in 1832.

Also read: 'One Day At A Time' Cancelled: Showrunner Reveals Details Of An Unfilmed Holiday Episode

Victoria Baths in Manchester has been used as the location for the horse fair. For the train scenes, the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway were used. Tiny lanes in Liverpool known as Admiral Grove and Powis Street were shown as Shelby’s domain in Small Heath. St. George’s Hall has been used too in the filming of this series.

Also read: Jan Vertonghen Opens Up On sickening Concussion After-effects For Nine Months at Spurs

The series has a high rating of 8.8/10 on IMBD. Excellent script, good cast, the right music are some of the reasons why this show has been so well appreciated by critics and the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.