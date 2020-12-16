Azeem Rafiq Files Massive Legal Complaint Against Ex-employers Yorkshire Over Racism Row

With the Black Lives Matter movement picking up pace in the cricketing circuit, several players have come forward to share instances where they faced racial discrimination while playing the sport. Former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq had shockingly alleged that he was subject to institutional racism during his stint with the English county club. The 29-year-old has now filed a legal complaint against the club for the same.

Rafiq Yorkshire racism: Cricket Club in trouble after Azeem Rafiq's legal complaint

Rafiq had earlier revealed that the harassment and discrimination had taken a toll on him and he was even contemplating suicide because of it. Soon after Rafiq's allegations attained mainstream attention, the Yorkshire club had confirmed that they are investigating the matter with the help of a private law firm. Azeem Rafiq had mentioned that with his claims, he wanted to ensure that future generations do not face similar issues. Chadwick Lawrence, the law firm representing the player, revealed that the matter has now gone to the Leeds Employment Tribunal.

They have claimed that the club had failed to address the beliefs of players from Pakistan. Apparently, there were no provisions made for Halal food and there were also attempts to establish a drinking culture. Azeem Rafiq has also alleged that he was not given the same opportunities as the white cricketers and was also treated differently. According to the cricketer, he was infamously referred to as “Raffa the Kaffir” by his Yorkshire teammates. The player is seeking financial damages from the club.

The cricketer has also earlier revealed that his complaints of racism and discrimination were ignored by the Yorkshire club completely back in 2018. Rafiq has been vocal about the club failing to aid him during the testing times, and because of which he has had to deal with several mental health issues. Ex-Pakistan cricketer, Rana Naved ul Hasan, had also acknowledged Rafiq's comments and confirmed them to be true.

Tough to relive my experiences again- i have co-operated and shared everything.. now its the responsibility of the authorities to be brave in bringing about a meaningful change #EnoughIsEnough #StumpOutRacism press release in full attatched 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Tdv61XZFuT — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) November 13, 2020

Rafiq Yorkshire racism: Moeen Ali denies being treated unfairly

Moeen Ali had earlier confirmed that he has never been treated unfairly. England's society and people have been extremely vocal in their fight against racism as the Black Lives Matter movement has caught up in the country. However, Moeen Ali, who is a Muslim, has mentioned that he has not faced any discrimination in England cricket due to his race. Apart from Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid is yet another Muslim cricketer who has been a regular feature in the national team.

Image source: Azeem Rafiq Instagram

