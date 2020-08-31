Where Is 'Plate Of Origin' Filmed? Know Where This Cooking Series Was Shot

The Plate of Origin is an Australian cooking game show that started airing recently on the Seven Networks and has already garnered rave reviews for its shooting location as well as the content of the show. As soon as the show aired, viewers started asking questions about the show's locations on social media.

The viewers and the critics were in awe of the stunning locations. The food critic and judge Matt Preston called the location "mini-Versailles" in an interview with news.com.au. His statement only added more hype to the already famous location.

Where is 'Plate of Origin' filmed?

The filming location of the Plate of Origin is around 36 kms northwest of Sydney's CBD, in a mansion is located in Dural, New South Wales. The architecture of this now popular mansion is inspired by the sprawling French architecture with floor to ceiling windows and a private lake as well.

While entering the estate, the contestants and judges are welcomed by a tree-lined driveway. On one side of the mansion is a small canopy of woods, idle for some quiet time as well as competitions for the contestants and judges alike. The lake is on the other side of the house, with park benches situated every few metres for a peaceful time of contemplation whenever the contestants need it.

Along with the lake, the mansion also boasts of a large pool in the middle of the property with a barbeque facility. It is perfect for any outdoor cooking challenges or lovely team dinner plans that may happen on the show. Judge Matt Preston was most impressed with this, and constantly praised the location due to its affinity to the Wild Pear cafe, owned by former MasterChef winner Larissa Takchi.

Plate of Origin has garnered both positive as well as negative reviews. However, the shooting location is one of the highlights of the show. Plate of Origin, however, has been compared to shows such as My Kitchen Rules and MasterChef, some even calling Plate Of Origin a mix of the two cooking game shows.

Some fans have loved how the contestants have been profiled on the Plate of Origin, which is a comparatively new concept in this genre. Plate of Origin is hosted by celebrity Chef Manu Feildel and Chef Gary Mehigan along with food critic Matt Preston.

Image credit: [@plateteamvenezuela]

