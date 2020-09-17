Where Was 'Cuties' Filmed? See The Stunning Filming Locations Of The Film

Cuties or Mignonnes as it is called in French is a recent Netflix which has caused quite a stir since it’s trailer and posters were released by the streaming giant last month. Upon the release of its trailer, netizens expressed displeasure saying that the film was hyper-sexualising young children. Hence, #BoycottNetflix had started trending on Twitter.

Read | Who is Medina El Aidi? Here's All you need to know about the 'Cuties' actor

However, after the film arrived on the platform on September 9, some internet users took to Twitter and expressed that the film was actually good and was being misunderstood because of Netflix’s bad marketing. Helmed by the French-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré, the film stars child actors like Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas and Maïmouna Gueye. Read on to find out, “ Where was Cuties filmed?”

Read | Who is Fathia Youssouf? Know All About the lead actor in Netflix's 'Cuties'

Where was 'Cuties' filmed?

According to a report on Decider, Cuties or as it is marketed in France, Mignonnes was filmed in various locations around France. Audiences of the film will be able to recognise many famous landmarks from Paris as they appear during the course of the film. However, viewers who are yet to watch the film must remember that major Cuties filming locations are quaint quiet streets of the highly cultured country. Hence, they must not expect to see many fancy and grand locations from the European country.

Read | Movies releasing in September on Netflix: From 'Dolly Kitty' to 'Enola Holmes'

'Cuties' on Netflix: Production and casting

In an interview given to Cineruopa, the French director Maïmouna Doucoure revealed that she had penned Cuties based on the experiences she had had while growing up as a Senegalese immigrant in Paris. As a young girl, she had witnessed underage and pre-pubescent girls dancing sensually at a neighbourhood party.

The French director revealed that she had wondered if the girls were aware of the image of sexual availability they were projecting. As a child, Doucoure had grown between two cultures, the more traditional Senegalese culture, and the French culture. She also revealed that she had often questioned her own femininity while growing up.

Read | 'Girlfriends' Netflix cast details and everything you need to know about their characters

She further added that finding the lead actor was a difficult task for her. She had finally found Fathia Youssouf Abdillahi, who plays the lead role of Amy on the very last day. Doucouré revealed that she had found Fathia after auditioning over 700 young girls for the part.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.