Where Was 'Modern Family' Filmed? Details About The Popular Sitcom's Shooting Locations

Modern Family is one of the most popular mockumentary family sitcom series in the world. The show is created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan for the American Broadcasting Company. The show continued its successful run for a total of 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. The plot of the series revolved around three diverse family set-ups in suburban Los Angeles, linked by patriarch Jay Pritchett.

The series features an ensemble star cast and a unique mockumentary style where the characters frequently speak directly to the camera. The Modern Family review has also been mostly positive for all of its 11 seasons till now. Even though the show had its final season last year, the fans are still curious to know more about the show. A lot of people have been thinking about the Modern Family filming locations and have been wondering where was Modern Family filmed. For all the people who are eager to know about the Modern Family shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Victor Buono's Performance In 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?' Worth Watching

Also Read | Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Spotted On A Dinner Date In Malibu, See Pics

Where was Modern Family filmed?

According to IMDb, the majority of the show has been shot inside the studio. The 20th Century Fox Studios located at 10201 Pico Boulevard, Century City, Los Angeles, California, USA is one of the primary Modern Family shooting locations. Some of the scenes of the show have also been filmed in Los Angeles County, California, USA. The county has been the shooting location of various popular shows and movies like Bridesmaids, the 2002 movie Spider-Man, Pretty Woman, Bosch, Bones among others.

Modern Family filming locations

Also Read | Hugh Grant And Sophia Lillis Join Chris Pine In 'Dungeons & Dragons' Film

Also Read | Alice Evans Claims She Found Out About Her Divorce With Ioan Gruffudd From The News

Even though the show has been majorly shot inside the studio, the show does feature some picture-perfect houses. They have been used as backdrops of some outdoor shots in the show. According to a report by fancypantshomes.com, the real-life Pritchett house is located at 121 S. Cliffwood Ave., in Brentwood, California. The property is much bigger than what the audience gets to see in the show. The trendy duplex which is Mitchell and Cameron’s house is located at 2211 Fox Hills Drive, in Century City, CA. It is very close to the 20th Century Fox Studios. Lastly, the Dunphy house is located at 10336 Dunleer Dr., in Los Angeles, CA which is less than two miles from the studio.

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.