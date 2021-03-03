Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Spotted On A Dinner Date In Malibu, See Pics

American actor Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night, where they had dinner with friends. The lovebirds were then seen laughing and smiling as they got into their car with a friend. In another photo, Machine Gun Kelly can be spotted opening the door of the car for Megan Fox.

Megan Fox spotted with Machine Gun Kelly in Malibu

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend a lovely night together in Malibu. This is the latest outing of Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly since the announcement of their relationship in May, 2020. Check out some of the photos below.

Megan Fox split up with Brian Austin Green at the end of 2019. Megan Fox and Green met at the sets of the upcoming movie Midnight Switchgrass, they announced their relationship in July 2019. However, they are still finalizing divorce after which she will fully move on and stay with Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair recently caught up with engagement rumours after Megan Fox was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. However, a source revealed to People that the two were not engaged but were very happy together. The source said both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly plan on spending the future together and there will be an engagement at some point but they are not engaged right now. It was also revealed that they are very serious, plan on spending the future together, and there will be an engagement at some point. Furthermore, in the end, the source added that Megan is still finalizing her divorce from Green with whom she shares three children.

Megan Fox on the work front

Megan Fox is currently a part of several projects such as Big Gold Brick, Naya Legend of The Golden Dolphins, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Till Death. She was last seen in movies like Think Like Dog and Rogue. In the year 2020, she also released her new music video with Machine Gun Kelly called Bloody Valentine. The video crossed over 6.7 crore views on Youtube and also appeared in the 2020 chart of US Billboard Hot 100.

Image Credits: @machinegunkelly Instagram

