Where Was 'Not Going Out' Filmed? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Sitcom

Not Going Out has been one of the most popular sitcoms that has been running from 2006. The show has completed 10 seasons and is going strong with a huge fan base. The amazing locations of the show have often intrigued fans as to where in the city do the makers shoot the scenes. Be it their pub sequences or the home-based sequences, here are the answers to where was Not Going Out filmed.

Where was Not Going Out filmed?

The series is set in suburban London and follows a similar house structure, according to an Express UK article. The locality and the environment for the series too have been modelled to replicate actual suburban houses. The show is actually set in London and the shots taken during the series episodes are real ones that the makers initially took. However, the show does not have any real locations and is shot entirely at the BBC studios in London. Different stages are used for various sets throughout the series. This would mean that actors often move from one set location to another to film particular scenes in that setup or environment. Right from the houses to the coffee shops, all of it has been a part of set design and has been shot at the BBC studios in London.

One interesting aspect of shooting Not Going Out is that the laugh track is authentic. The makers of the show build a set in such a way that a live audience is allowed on set to watch the actors perform live. Therefore, often when certain laugh tracks are played, it is the real laughter of the audiences from the set, according to Express UK. The audiences gather around to watch the show and often even watch pre-recorded scenes from the show. This helps the creators gain an original laugh track and also helps them work on their writing material. The audiences thus deliver genuine laughter while watching pre-recorded and live scenes.

Not Going Out is a show about Lee, a protagonist who is lazy and unambitious in life. He is a couch dweller and prefers staying in rather than heading out. That is until he meets the girl of his dreams and things start to change in his life. Lee finally gets the motivation to get out of his couch and do something for himself. The series is set during a span of several years showing the evolution of Lee from a couch dweller to a family man. The show is hilarious and relatable, focusing on several real-life issues.

