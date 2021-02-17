Where Was 'Temptation Island' Season 3 Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

There are many reality shows out there that have large fan following. Shows like The Bachelor franchise, Love Island and etc are already dominating the genre of dating reality shows. Despite this, Temptation Island, which is a relatively new dating show, has managed to catch the attention of many fans. Hosted by Mark L Walberg, the show follows four couples who are going through a critical time in their relationship.

The show features pairs who are transported to a tropical paradise to join a cast of 24 attractive women and men. As they are living their single life on the island, they are made to decide whether they want to commit to each other or wish to part ways. Temptation Island season 3 just began airing on USA Network. Read on to find out where is Temptation Island season 3 filmed?

Where is Temptation Island season 3 filmed?

According to its IMDb page, the first two seasons of the show have been filmed in Maui, Hawaii. According to a report in Bustle.com Temptation Island filming locations in season 3 is also in Maui, Hawaii. The cast and crew reportedly remained in a “quarantine bubble” at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, located on 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea in Maui County.

It is a luxury hotel is a beachfront property set on 15 beachfront acres of land. The hotel has 301 rooms, including 35 suites and 11 villas that offer gorgeous views of the island. The rooms are pleasingly aesthetically designed, while the surrounding villas are spacious and have a private plunge pool or a hot tub.

Where does Temptation Island take place?

While shooting the extravagant dating show during quarantine did pose a major challenge, the resort offered 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for social events, conferences, and weddings. The area is known for activities such as snorkelling, hiking, and golfing. The Haleakala National Park is famous and located near the resort. The dormant volcano, Haleakalā is also located near the resort.

The report further reveals that the Mayor of Maui, Michael Victorino was not pleased that the state has approved filming for the show. But he ultimately welcomed the decision as the employees of the resort were benefitted. Doctors, nurses, and supporting medical professionals were present at the resort.

How long are they on Temptation Island?

Another report in Variety reveals that the cast and crew remain on the island for somewhere between 14 to 21 days. As mentioned earlier the cast comprises four couples and eight singletons, while the crew size averages around 50. However, it has been scaled back due to COVID-19.

