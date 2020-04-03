Which Is The Song At The End Of 'Ozark' Season 3? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Netflix recently released the third season of highly anticipated series Ozark. The third season of Ozark was released after almost a year and a half since the second season launched in 2018. Ozark season 3 ending was worth the wait as the ending has left its viewers amazed. Ozark season 3 episode 10 was quite a surprise for the fans of the show as the ending was very unexpected. However, it is the song at the end of the show which has left many viewers with one question, and that is which is the song at the end of Ozark season 3? Here are the details about the song.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice To Play Cobb In 'Inception': Learn More Trivia

Also Read | Florida: Jennifer Lopez And Beau Exit Gym With 'Not Open' Sign Just Before The Lockdown

Which is the song at the end of Ozark season 3?

The song at the end of Ozark season 3 episode 10 is Run The Jewels - Ooh LA LA. The song is by Hip Hop duo Run The Jewels. The duo comprises of El-P and Killer Mike. In addition to the duo, the song features DJ Premier and Greg Nice of legendary NYC rap duo Nice & Smooth. The song appears at Ozark season 3 episode 10 marking Ozark season 3 ending. The song starts just before the beginning of the end credits.

Also Read | 'Train To Busan 2: Peninsula' Trailer Predicts A World After Zombie Apocalypse. See Here

Also Read | Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Celebrate Their Six Month Anniversary With THIS Picture

Ozark season 3 episode 10

The scene where the song starts is the most important in terms of Ozark season 3 ending. Ozark Season 3 Episode 10, All In closes with Wendy and Marty in Mexico. Navarro’s children are returned to him. And then shockingly, when he greets Marty and Wendy, Helen is shot at point-blank range in the head by one of Navarro’s men. Navarro hugs Wendy and Marty; it’s a strange scene seeing blood splattered on their shocked faces as they are embraced by the drug lord. Navarro says, “Today, well today is a new beginning”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.