Who Is Alison On Windy City Rehab? Learn More About The Reality TV Star

HGTV’s Windy City Rehab is a show revolving around home renovation projects in Chicago. The show’s star interior designer Alison Victoria skyrocketed to fame after season 1 of Windy City Rehab was premiered in January 2019. Alison Victoria is accompanied by the famous contractor Donovan Eckhardt.

Fans of the show got to witness a lot of drama after the end of its season 1 as many clients of Alison and Donovan claimed that the duo had done defective and shoddy work in their million-dollar luxury homes. However, in spite of the drama and lawsuits that followed the end of Windy City Rehab season 1, Alison Victoria’s popularity appears to be skyrocketing. Read on to find out, “Who is Alison on Windy City Rehab?

Who is Alison on Windy City Rehab?

The Greek-American reality TV star, Alison Victoria is no stranger to fame as many fans of Windy City Rehab might already know her as the host of DIY's Kitchen Crashers. However, the interior designer seems to have found her way back to her hometown of Chicago for being in Windy City Rehab. The show primarily focuses on Alison and her team who are hunting for vintage homes and working to rescue and revive as much as possible. According to her bio on HGTV, Alison attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and began working as a young designer at Christopher Homes after her graduation. The 38-year-old American interior designer and reality TV star she launched her own consulting firm, Alison Victoria Interiors soon after and also created her own modern furniture collection.

Alison Victoria on Windy City Rehab

On Windy City Rehab, fans can see Alison showing off her designing chops alongside her lead contractor, Donovan Eckhardt as the duo takes on challenging projects. In a recent interview given to the Chicago Tribune, Alison Victoria stated that her ultimate goal with the show was to be able to make a difference in the community. The talented interior designer claimed that she does not wish to make homes just to make money.

Is Alison Victoria Married?

In her interview, Alison revealed that when she is not working on her stunning and challenging projects, she is usually spending time with her husband. Alison Victoria’s husband is Luke Harding, who is the owner of an insurance company. Alison revealed that the duo had tied the knot in 2013, and share a daughter, whose name has not been revealed by them yet.

Alison Victoria Net worth

According to a report on Celebrity net worth, with her booming design empire, Alison Victoria currently has a net worth of around $4 million. Alongside her highly successful businesses she is also working with Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and PAWS Chicago. Given the success of Windy City Rehab, we can safely assume that Alison’s net worth will be multiplying by many folds in the upcoming years.

