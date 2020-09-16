Who Is Donovan On Windy City Rehab? Here's Why He Is Facing Multiple Lawsuits

HGTV’s Windy City Rehab is a reality show that revolves around home renovation projects in Chicago. The reality show stars interior designer Alison Victoria and famous contractor Donovan Eckhardt. The end of Windy City Rehab Season 1 whipped up a lot of controversies. Many clients of Alison and Donovan who were featured in the season claimed that the duo had done defective and shoddy work in their million-dollar luxury homes. Read on to find out, “Who is Donovan on Windy City Rehab?

Read | Who is Alison on Windy City Rehab? Learn more about the reality TV star

Who is Donovan on Windy City Rehab?

The 40-year-old Chicago based contractor Donovan Eckhardt rose to fame with his appearance on Windy City Rehab Season 1, which aired in January 2019. On Season 1 of the show, Alison and Donovan were seen collaborating on a bunch of projects, with the most famous one being the renovation of a 4,000-square-foot luxury home in Lincoln Square. Donovan was seen skilfully executing Alison Victoria’s plans and designs.

Read | Who is Uros Racic? Man United prepare bid for 'next Matic' as Thiago deal reaches impasse

What happened to Donovan?

While the collaboration between Donovan and Alison seemed effortless and successful on the show’s season 1, fans were shocked to know that the duo got into some trouble with their clients soon after the season ended. James and Anna Morrissey who were Donovan and Alison’s one of the most wealthy clients had purchased their home for $1.36 million. However, one day after they closed on the house things went south.

According to a report in The Chicago Sun-Times, it all started when the upstairs shower leaked gallons of water into the couple’s kitchen. The couple also complained about a leaky roof, poorly installed windows, and a host of other issues with they were facing with “luxury” home. When matters got worse Morrissey’s ended up filing a lawsuit. However, the Morrissey’s weren’t the only unhappy client that Alison and Donovan had to deal with.

Read | Who is Medina El Aidi? Here's All you need to know about the 'Cuties' actor

Days after the first lawsuit came along the second one from homeowners Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio who also filed the lawsuit making similar claims about Donovan’s negligent construction. It was revealed in the report that Shane and Samantha had also dealt with "construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking concrete columns and a problematic garage.” The couple claimed that their garage which required more than $100,000 in repairs. Alison and Donovan also had to stop the work due to some licensing issues. The report has further stated that Donovan Eckhardt had reportedly worked without appropriate permits at 11 different properties. The designer-contractor duo was already walking on thin ice at this point when the third lawsuit inadvertently knocked them down.

Read | Who is Fathia Youssouf? Know All About the lead actor in Netflix's 'Cuties'

The third lawsuit came from Michael Ward Jr. (a former friend of Donovan’s) and his family. The Ward family made the most severe accusations against Donovan and Alison by claiming them of fabricating a“fraudulent scheme to misappropriate funds.” The Wards had reportedly invested $3 million in projects which were featured on the show. They claimed that Donovan had fraudulently claimed that he had expertise working in Chicago, and promised“maximum return” for them. But, he didn’t deliver to any of those promises.

Read | Who is Calvin Goldby dating? Learn more about the Hype House member's personal life

Is Donovan still on Windy City Rehab?

Despite the expensive and perilous lawsuits, audiences will get to see Donovan and Alison working together in Season 2 of Windy City Rehab. The season premiered on Tuesday, September 15 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. central time). A report on Distractify has stated that Alison and Donovan have parted ways as business partners and the show’s second season was reportedly filmed before any of this drama went down.

{Promo Image Source: Donovan Eckhardt (Instagram)}

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.