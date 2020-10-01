Who Is Mickey Rourke? Judges & Fans Shocked As The Contestant Reveals Himself

Even in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Masked Singer has managed to come back with fresh new episodes for its audiences. The Masked Singer season 4 was released on September 23, 2020, on FOX entertainment network. The new season of the show saw contestants adorning very unique masks. There are several interesting characters on the show this season such as the Pink Crocodile, Serpent, Seahorse, Popcorn, Dragon and last but not the least the Snowy Owls. However, audiences were shocked when one of the contestants of the show unexpectedly removed his mask and revealed his identity on The Masked Singer season 4. Read on to find out, “Who is Mickey Rourke on The Masked Singer?”

Read | 'The Masked Singer': Netizens heart 'sank' after Tina Turner trends on Twitter; here's why

Who is Mickey Rourke on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer viewers were shocked when Mickey Rourke unexpectedly revealed his true identity during a performance. Mickey Rourke is a popular American Screenwriter and actor. The 68-year-old star has appeared in films such as The Pope of Greenwich Village, Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, Iron Man 2 and The Expendables. The actor had made it to week 2 of the singing reality show when he decided that he had had enough and revealed his face peeling off the Gremlin mask.

Read | Masked Singer season 4: Here are the costumes from the show this season

Sadly, revealing his identity in this manner inadvertently caused him to exit the competition. The Masked Singer Season 4 host Nick Cannon struggled to contain his surprise at the unforeseen turn of events, stating: “We’ve lost control. This is a Masked Singer first– we didn’t get to vote, the other people didn’t get to come out.” According to a report on The Independent, Rourke cut all ties with the show after unmasking himself and exiting. He also refused to give any interviews.

Read | David Warner's daughter becomes 'The Masked Singer' in cute video: Watch

When Nick Cannon asked Rourke, why he had decided to do the show, the actor said that he "liked the show" and "was in the neighbourhood”. He stated that he had watched only four episodes before realising that he was interested in the show. Then, an unmasked Mickey Rourke performed a rendition of Ben E King’s “Stand By Me” alongside Cannon.

When the actor appeared on the first episode of the show, he teased his appearance stating, "Despite my checkered history, I can actually be quite charming. A true romantic. You may have heard I can be a bit combative. But I have a fluffy side too.”

Read | Who is Popcorn on 'The Masked Singer' Season 4? Is it Tina Turner, Cyndi or Mary?

Twitter reactions to Mickey Rourke’s revelation

I just witnessed Mickey Rourke unmask himself on the Masked Singer? — Jer-Emmy Strong (@shelbyboring) October 1, 2020

...sooooooooooooo, was enticed to look into why Mickey Rourke is trending. Truly, creating unscripted chaos on The Masked Singer could be the only reason why and is very on brand for both Rourke and 2020. — Lee (@IgorLetLoose) October 1, 2020

mickey rourke showing up on the masked singer somehow doesn’t even crack top 50 weirdest things to happen this year — Billy (@tikishirts) October 1, 2020

Image Source: Mickey Rourke (Fanpage Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.