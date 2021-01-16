Who Is The Beekeeper In 'WandaVision'? All That Is Known About This Mysterious Man

Marvel's WandaVision has already started premiering on the OTT platform since January 15, 2021. The users can't help themselves but await the next episode. The Marvel series is created by Jac Schaeffer. Matt Shakman is the director of the much-awaited series. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park in lead roles.

The show is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet and Vision. The first two episodes of WandaVision have premiered on Disney+. The second episode of the mini TV series showcased a strange incident where Wanda spots a manhole cover being pushed aside, in the street just near her house. She then spots a man in a beekeeper suit climbing out. However, both are not too pleased to see each other somehow. Read on to know more about "Who is the beekeeper in Wandavision?"

Who is the beekeeper in Wandavision?

The Episode 2 of WandaVision showcases some big jolts to Wanda and Vision's house, after which Wanda spots a guy in a beekeeper suit. The man has a logo of the word "S.W.O.R.D." on the back of his suit. But Wanda screams 'No' and rewinds the time when she sees him. This clearly indicates that Wanda definitely doesn't want some one from the S.W.O.R.D. allegiance to meet them.

According to thewrap website, the man might not be a significant Marvel character as the show's credits showcase stuntman Zac Henry in the beekeeper's role. But it is expected that the entry of a S.W.O.R.D. employee into Wanda's life maybe a major turning point of WandaVision's story in the upcoming episodes.

The show WandaVision follows the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision living after the Avengers: Endgame events in the suburbs (2019). WandaVision cast includes Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbour, Agnes. Directed by Matt Shakman, the mini show will consist of nine-episodes.

The plot of WandaVision is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from January 15, 2021. WandaVision in India is not yet available in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.

