Who Plays Adele In 'Behind Her Eyes'? Get To Know More About The Irish Actress

“Pinch myself and say I am awake once an hour. Look at my hands. Count my fingers. Look at a clock or watch, look away, look back. Stay calm and focused. Think of a door.” These are the words that Adele in Behind Her Eyes repeatedly told herself to stop having night tremors. Passed down from Rob (Robert Aramayo), a friend of hers from the psych ward she went to, she passed the same words to Louise (Simona Brown) who also has night tremors.

Behind Her Eyes is a new Netflix series that released on February 17, 2021. The series has been getting positive reviews from the viewers, with many praising the cast for their performance. Among many other things, viewers have been wondering who plays Adele in Behind Her Eyes.

Adele Ferguson has recently moved to Central London along with her husband David Ferguson (Tom Bateman) who found a new job there. She is a housewife and David is overly protective of her. He often calls Adele on their landline number just to check that she is home. Her only friend in this new place is Louise, her husband’s secretary. Although the series shows and speaks of her past often, Adele in Behind Her Eyes is still quite a mysterious character. For instance, she tells Louise not to tell David about her friendship with Louise. Her words usually hint that the Fergusons have an untold secret. That is one of the reasons viewers cannot stop halfway through when watching this series. Adele is an impressive character who had the audience on their toes. So who plays Adele in Behind Her Eyes?

Who plays Adele in Behind Her Eyes?

The actress who portrays Adele in this Netflix psychological thriller is Eve Hewson. The actress herself thought that the role was perfect for her. She told Town & Country, “It’s kind of sick to say, but I feel I was born to play this part.” Memphis Eve Sunny Day Hewson is famously known as Eve Hewson. She is the second daughter of U2’s lead singer Bono and the Irish activist Ali Hewson. Eve Hewson’s other familial connection in the entertainment industry includes her brother Elijah Hewson who is part of the musical group Inhaler.

Eve Hewson started her acting career by acting in the short film Lost and Found. She acted alongside her sister Jordan Hewson. Her very first feature film was The 27 Club in which she played Stella. She has acted in several movies since then - Blood Ties, Enough Said, Paper Year, Robin Hood and more. Apart from her role in Behind Her Eyes, she has also had roles in the 2020 series The Luminaires on Netflix and The Knick. She also made an appearance in the music video for the song For The First Time by the Irish band The Script. The Irish actress is part of the Creative Artists Agency shortly known as CAA.

Image Courtesy: Behind Her Eyes on Netflix

