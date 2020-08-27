Why Did 'I Am Not Okay With This' Get Cancelled? Read Why The Show Was Not Renewed

Netflix has recently announced the cancellation of its original show I Am Not Ok With This. Fans of the comedy-drama show are shocked at the news as the show’s first season had performed well on the platform and was loved by the audiences. Alongside I Am Not Okay With This, other highly successful Netflix original shows The Society and Altered Carbon have also been cancelled. Read on to find out, “Why did I Am Not Ok With This get cancelled?”

Why did I Am Not Ok With This get cancelled?

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix revealed that these popular shows had to be axed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix’s decision to cancel the I Am Not Ok With This stemmed from its standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process.

The streaming company stated that it had to take such extreme decisions due to budgetary issues. The Cost of production has reportedly increased due to health and safety measures that will have to be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its statement to Netflix revealed that I Am Not Okay With This had performed incredibly well on the platform.

The streaming company also expressed its gratitude to the creators Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall and the cast and crew who worked tirelessly on the show. Show cancellations are the latest move by Netflix after it has already taken several big and small steps to curb its costs amid the pandemic. Among other issues, scheduling and production space are both among the major issues that Netflix is facing.

I Am Not Ok With This petition

After Netflix’s statement regarding the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This, many fans took to Twitter to express their discontent about the streaming platforms decision. One of the fans went as far as starting a change.org petition titled “Renew I Am Not Okay With This”. So far the petition has received close to 5,000 signatures. Some fans even expressed their discontent in the comments section of the petition. One fan named Jace Covernton wrote “there is no way they’re posting a show sexualizing children but they’re cancelling this. NOT EVEN POST PONING…"

I Am Not Ok With This Reviews

On its IMDb page, the Netflix show has earned 7.6 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the show has scored 85 per cent out in Audience score. I Am Not Okay With This season 1 released on February 26, 2020, and is now streaming on Netflix.

