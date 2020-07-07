Why Is 'Unsolved Mysteries' Episode 3 In French? Learn About French Murder Mystery

The wildly popular 80’s show Unsolved Mysteries has been rebooted and released on Netflix. The show’s creators released six new Unsolved Mysteries episodes on Netflix recently. Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 is considered as one of the most unsettling and disturbing episodes of the entire Volume 1 of the series. Read on to find out, “Why is Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 in French?”

Why is Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 in French?

Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 follows the case of a French Family that was murdered in 2011. In the Dupont de Ligonnès murder mystery in Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3, dead bodies of Agnès Dupont de Ligonnès, her four children, and their two family dogs are found. The bodies are discovered underneath the terrace of Dupont de Ligonnès home in Nantes, France. As Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 follows the story of a French Family, the episode is in the French Language.

Unsolved Mysteries French Family

The cops discovered the bodies on April 21, 2011. It was later discovered that the children were given sleeping pills, in addition to this, each person of the family was shot several times in the head. Shockingly, the only person missing from this site of murder was Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, who was the husband and father.

French Family Murdered

Adding to the mystery of the harrowing incidence was the fact that Xavier left no biological evidence on the site of the murdered. In fact, a few days before the murder was committed, he had sent letters to friends and family stating that he was working as a secret agent and was going to move to America with his family. In Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3, it was revealed that shortly before the murders were committed, Xavier had also inherited a .22 rifle from his father. Moreover, he had bought a silencer for the gun as well.

A few weeks before the bodies were found, Xavier travelled throughout southern France. He was last spotted in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, where he abandoned his car at a hotel. The cops strongly believe that he committed suicide in the backcountry. A friend and journalist featured in Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 believes that Xavier may have left France for South America, as he was fluent in English and Spanish.

In 2015, things got even more twisted when someone sent a photograph to a Nantes Journalist, of the two Dupont de Ligonnès children. The photograph had written in the back which read, "I am still alive". In recent years, several Xavier lookalikes were spotted, but none of them was Xavier.

Is Unsolved Mysteries in French?

Unsolved Mysteries released on Netflix on July 1, 2020. Viewers who watched Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3 first might have felt puzzled as to, “Is Unsolved Mysteries in French?” Apart from Episode 3 of the series, the rest of the 5 episodes are in English. This is how Netizens on twitter reacted to Unsolved Mysteries Episode 3.

