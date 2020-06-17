Why Was 'Hannibal' Cancelled? Find Out Why NBC Cancelled This Popular Series

Hannibal is an American psychological horror-thriller series which aired on NBC. The series is heavily based on the novels Red Dragon, Hannibal and Hannibal Rising by Thomas Harris. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled in 2015 by NBC but is still being viewed by its old fans and new viewers worldwide.

Why was Hannibal cancelled?

In spite of Hannibal's widespread critical acclaim, and a loyal cult audience, NBC's serial killer drama was cancelled after only three seasons. The reason for this decision by NBC was reportedly because the show was garnering very low ratings. In fact, Hannibal’s ratings were dangerously low and kept dropping with each season since the show first premiered in April 2013.

According to some media sources, by season 3 which aired in June 2015, the show was regularly drawing a rating below 0.5, in their prized 18 to 49 demographic, which is a very small number.

Reason 383728373837 why Hannibal is a comedy: pic.twitter.com/TAfvtMWIj1 — Hannigram Trash 🏳️‍🌈 #SaveHannibalS4 (@hannigram_trash) June 11, 2020

Why did Hannibal have low ratings?

Most shows which air on big broadcast networks like NBC are produced by it. But, Hannibal was an international co-production, and NBC only paid to license it and show it in the U.S. This indicates that NBC didn't put any money for making the show. This became a reason as to why NBC was more willing to tolerate its lower ratings for three seasons.

Hannibal’s producer Martha De Laurentiis reportedly also claimed that the show was heavily pirated. If it is true, this could be a big reason why Hannibal received such low ratings. Martha believed that every pirated viewing was a lost live viewing, which brought it down so prematurely. In the years since Hannibal's cancellation, its maker Bryan Fuller and the cast have repeatedly been teasing audiences about a possible revival.

However, as of yet, no such revival has been announced. Hannibal season 3 ended in June 2015 on a high note, hence fans of the show would still welcome season 4. But the fact that Hannibal has only three seasons and got cancelled in 2015 has not deterred it from attracting a new audience. Many netizens on Twitter have recently started watching the show, and they are thoroughly enjoying it.

I’m hooked on Hannibal.



5 years after the show was cancelled. — ChiChi Greenblatt (@ChiChiGreenblat) June 15, 2020

all i am saying!! is that if hannibal had come out and gotten cancelled in 2019 it Wouldve been immediately picked up again — grace 1312 (@dsasterlesbian) June 13, 2020

Finally finished the Hannibal series! It's a shame it got cancelled but I really did like the ending. A season 4 isn't necessary imo. #Fannibal — Michaela (@mickehgold) June 12, 2020

Hannibal: About the show

Hannibal focuses on a strange relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham, played by actor Hugh Dancy, and Dr Hannibal Lecter played by Mads Mikkelsen, who is a forensic psychiatrist. Dr Hannibal Lecter is destined to become Investigator Graham's most cunning enemy.

And yet at the same time, he will also become the only person who can understand Graham. Along with Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen, Hannibal’s cast also includes Caroline Dhavernas as Alana Bloom, Hettienne Park and Laurence Fishburne.

will s3 would bully hannibal s1 pic.twitter.com/buk0gSAoKL — 𝒿𝓊𝓈𝓆𝓊𝒾𝒶𝓂𝑒 (@cannibalovers) June 11, 2020

