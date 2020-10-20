Will There Be A 'Lovecraft Country' Season 2? Find Out If HBO Renewed The Show

The American horror drama Lovecraft Country premiered on August 16, 2020 on HBO. Helmed by director Misha Green, the show is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. Lovecraft Country is one of the most unique shows ever created; it narrates a horror story from the perspective of African-Americans. Naturally, a sizeable portion of the show's cast is African-American, with actors such as Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams and others in the lead. Read on to find out, “Will there be a Lovecraft Country season 2?”

Will there be a Lovecraft Country season 2?

Source: Lovecraft Country (Official Instagram)

At the moment, HBO has not renewed Lovecraft Country for a second season. The show has been steaming on HBO for almost two months now, hence, fans can expect the news of renewal anytime now. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Misha Green stated that the show’s creators and producers were in talks with executives at HBO. The director mentioned that though nothing has been announced officially, but on the personal front, she would be thrilled to continue with the story. She stated that she would be thrilled to have another opportunity to tell stories of people of colour in the horror genre.

It is important to note that HBO had given a green light to Lovecraft Country season 1 in 2017, but it took the show almost 3 years to reach the platform. If the streaming company gives a green light to Lovecraft Country season 2, the production might not take this long, as the casting and majority of the work for creating a good base for the show is already done. There is a good chance that Lovecraft Country will act as a bellwether and inspire more stories and shows that narrate stories starring African-American characters.

As Lovecraft Country season 2 is yet to be confirmed, there is not plot synopsis available for the new season. Although the series is based on a book, the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, fans might have noticed that he had heavily departed from the book's plot. This makes it rather difficult to even guess what the storyline for season 2 would be.

About Lovecraft Country

The HBO series revolves around a young black man, Atticus Freeman, who travels across the segregated 1950s United States in search of his missing father. However, on this journey, he begins to learn all sorts of dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer H. P. Lovecraft supposedly based the location of many of his fictional tales. Atticus is accompanied by his friend Letitia and his Uncle George on his journey.

