Will There Be Another Season Of 'Warrior Nun'? Know If Ava Will Slay More Demons

Warrior Nun is Netflix’s new fantasy action series. The series is helmed by Canadian director Simon Barry and is loosely based on comic artist Ben Dunn’s popular comic Warrior Nun Areala. Since Warrior Season 1 was released on Netflix, fans have binge-watched all 10 episodes of the show. Hence, they are now wondering, “Will there be another season of Warrior Nun?”

Warrior Nun Season 2: Will there be another season of Warrior Nun?

Warrior Nun Season 1 released on July 2, 2020, on Netflix. Hence, so far it has only been 5 days since the show’s release. It is a well-known fact that Netflix usually takes at least six to eight weeks before announcing the renewal of a show for the next season.

During this period of time, Netflix usually observes and analyses the viewing numbers and ratings that the show is bringing. In simple words, Netflix analyses the traffic Warrior Nun Season1 is generating. Hence, so far Warrior Nun Season 2 has not been announced.

Warrior Nun Season 2: What are the chances of Warrior Nun returning for the next season?

As motioned previously, early renewals on Netflix’s part are very rare. The streaming service only does so, when it has a lot of faith in a particular show. However, it is an undeniable fact that Warrior Nun on Netflix is standing the test of time so far, it is also batting against recently released Unsolved Mysteries and Dark Season 3 to be in the top spot.

According to the reports of an entertainment and business portal, Warrior Nun is currently on the top spot in Brazil, Netherlands and New Zealand. In India, it has currently occupied the 4th spot. While at the time of writing, it is in 2nd spot in the USA and UK. Hence, as per a media portal, some production experts are predicting that Warrior Nun Season 2 will be renewed soon.

Warrior Nun Season 2: When is Warrior Nun season 2 coming out?

Unfortunately for the fans, Warrior Nun Season 2 release date might be pushed to late 2021. Warrior Nun Season 1 filming took place between March 11, 2019, and July 5, 2019. Thereafter it took the series a full year to arrive on Netflix. Production on new shows and films have come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Hence, under best circumstances, Warrior Nun Season 2 will likely only arrive till the fourth quarter of 2021.

