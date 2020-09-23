'Windy City Rehab' Lawsuit Drama: Here's Why The Clients Filed A Lawsuit

HGTV’s Windy City Rehab revolves around home renovation projects in Chicago. The reality television show stars interior designer Alison Victoria and famous contractor Donovan Eckhardt. While season 1 of the show received good reviews from the fans, it whipped up a lot of controversies after its end. Many clients of Alison and Donovan who were featured in the season claimed that the duo had done defective and shoddy work in their million-dollar luxury homes. Read on to find out everything about Windy City Rehab lawsuit drama.

Read | Who is Donovan on Windy City Rehab? Here's why he is facing multiple lawsuits

Windy City Rehab lawsuit drama

Windy City Rehab lawsuit no.1 filed by the Morrisseys

During the course of Windy City Rehab season 1, the collaboration between Donovan and Alison seemed effortless and successful. However, as soon as the show ended, many fans were shocked to learn that the duo got into some trouble with their clients soon after the season ended. One of the clients on the most wealthy clients show’s season 1 were James and Anna Morrissey. The Morrissey’s had recently purchased their perfectly renovated home for $1.36 million. However, one day after they closed on the house things went south.

A report published in The Chicago Sun-Times revealed that it all started when the upstairs shower leaked gallons of water into the couple’s kitchen. The Morrisseys also complained about a leaky roof, poorly installed windows, and a host of other issues with they were facing with “luxury” home. As matters got out of hand, the wealthy couple dragged Alison, the show’s chief interior designer and her contractor partner Donovan to court, by filing a lawsuit. However, the Morrisseys’ were not the only unhappy client at the end of Windy City Rehab season one.

Read | Who is Alison on Windy City Rehab? Learn more about the reality TV star

Windy City Rehab lawsuit no.2 filed by Shane Jones

While the first lawsuit had dealt a heavy blow to Alison and Donovan, a second one followed within a few days. This time it came from the homeowners Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio, who also filed the lawsuit making similar claims about Donovan’s negligent construction. Shane and Samantha had reportedly also dealt with "construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking concrete columns and a problematic garage.” The couple claimed that their garage which required more than $100,000 in repairs.

Read | Who is Uros Racic? Man United prepare bid for 'next Matic' as Thiago deal reaches impasse

Having to stop work due to licensing issues

Alison and Donovan also had to stop the work due to some licensing issues. The report revealed that Donovan Eckhardt had reportedly worked without appropriate permits at 11 different properties. The designer-contractor duo was already walking on thin ice at this point when the third lawsuit inadvertently dealt the defeating blow to their partnership.

Read | Who is Fathia Youssouf? Know All About the lead actor in Netflix's 'Cuties'

Windy City Rehab lawsuit no.3 filed by Wards

The third lawsuit might have hurt far worse than the other two as it came from Michael Ward Jr. who was a former friend of Donovan. The third lawsuit was also the most severe one, as the Ward family made accusations against Donovan and Alison claiming that the duo had fabricated a “fraudulent scheme to misappropriate funds.” The Wards had reportedly invested $3 million in projects which were featured on the show. They claimed that Donovan had fraudulently claimed that he had expertise working in Chicago, and promised “maximum return” for them. However, he had failed to deliver to any of these promises.

Read | Who is Medina El Aidi? Here's All you need to know about the 'Cuties' actor

Will Alison & Donovan be seen in Windy City Rehab season 2?

Despite the three perilous lawsuits, audiences did get to see Windy City Rehab season 2. Alison and Donovan were seen working together once again. The season premiered on Tuesday, September 15 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. central time). However, a report on Distractify has stated that Alison and Donovan have parted ways as business partners and the show’s second season was reportedly filmed before any of this lawsuit drama started.

Promo Image Source: Windy City Rehab & Donovan Eckhardt (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.