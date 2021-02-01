'Wipeout' Contestant Michael Paredes' Cause Of Death Revealed

Back in November 2020, a 38-year-old contestant, Michael Paredes, of the TBS show Wipeout had passed away after completing an obstacle course on the America reality TV game show. A couple of months after his death, it has been revealed that the late contestant died of a heart attack. A recent report by Entertainment Weekly revealed that Michael suffered from a coronary artery ailment.

Michael Paredes' cause of the death on Wipeout revealed

Last year in November, the news of Wipeout contestant passing away had made headlines globally. Contestant Michael Paredes died on November 18 after falling unconscious from the game show's obstacle course whilst shooting. Almost 3 months after his demise, the cause of Michael's death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. According to a report by EW, the cause of the 38-year-old Wipeout contestant's death has been reported to be a heart attack.

The coroner's report was released on Friday, which stated that Michael passed away due to a heart attack after suffering from a coronary artery disease, which remains undetected. For the unversed, the late Wipeout contestant died after a day from falling unconscious amidst shooting. As per the toxicology report of Michael, he was not intoxicated or on drugs when he died. The report also revealed that he used to consume a pre-workout dietary supplement, Nutrex Outlift Amped, on a regular basis. Furthermore, the toxicology report also mentioned that the contestant had consumed the supplement powder with a cup of water in the morning before kicking off Wipeout's shoot.

However, Michael Paredes' autopsy does not suggest that the supplement intake had anything to do with his tragic death. But, it does mention that Michael's fiancée told investigators that the supplement might have triggered a false MDMA positive result shortly after he was admitted to the hospital. She also told investigators that her fiancé used to not drink or do drugs either. She further shared that Michael used to work out for two hours a day, for five days a week. They sold wellness products together, including the Nutrex Outlift Amped.

