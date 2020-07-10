Youngest House Flipper In USA: Who Is Alianna Hines? Know About The Young Businesswoman

Alianna Hines is the Youngest House Flipper in the United States of America and possibly one of the youngest businesswomen in the world. On July 9, 2020, Hines appeared on ABC's popular game show, To Tell the Truth as one of the three contestants whose occupation will be guessed by the celebrity panellists. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to call the 10-year-old Alianna Hines a child prodigy, read on to know why!

Source: Junior Flips (Official Website)

Read | 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' cancelled by Netflix, Part Four to release this year

Youngest House Flipper: Who is Alianna Hines?

Alianna Hines fifth-grade student from Washington, D.C Metro area is also the CEO of Junior Flips. Junior Flips was created in 2018 when six elementary school kids grew increasingly tired of sitting around, watching television and playing video games all day. Hines along with six other DC kids got the golden opportunity of meeting Oprah Winfrey in 2017.

Source: Junior Flips (Official Website)

That is when they decided to do something constructive with their time. With the help of some seed money from their parents, the kids partnered up to launch Junior Flips Limited Liability Company. The goal of Jr Flips was to take on distressed properties and transform them into beautifully renovated single-family homes.

Read | Khatrimaza leaks Netflix original fantasy series 'Warrior Nun'

Alianna Hines Company: Junior Flips

At the time of inception, the 10-year-old House Flipper was mainly targeting properties in Washington, DC. and Maryland, but they soon expanded to Virginia. As per the report published on the Junior Flips Website the youngest house flipper’s company Junior Flips has made nearly $500,000 in sales and are now on their way to $1,000,000.

Source: Junior Flips (Official Website)

Read | What time does 'Japan Sinks 2020' release on Netflix? Check out date and time

What does the Youngest House Flipper, Alianna Hines do now?

At only 10 years of age, Alianna Hines is running a successful company. The 10-year-old house flipper also speaks as a motivational speaker all over the world. Hines has also been featured by Bill Gates Microsoft and Ebony Magazine. She appeared for an interview on the Steve Harvey Show as well. Adding to Hines’ list of accomplishments is the fact that she has also authored a book named 25 Businesses Kids Can Start for under $500. The book is now available on Amazon.com.

In an interview given to a media portal, the junior house flipper claimed that her dream was to become a fashion designer. She went on to add that she wished to use the money from her successful company Junior Flips to become a fashion designer. In addition to this Alianna is also the Creator and CEO of Alianna's Creation Cosmetics which is her own cosmetics company. The Youngest House Flipper has revealed in a recent interview given to an entertainment portal, that she wishes to share her hard-earned knowledge with other kids, who also dream of starting their own business.

Source: Junior Flips (Official Website)

Read | 'Warrior Nun' Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's fantasy series shot?

Alianna Hines on To Tell The Truth

ABC’s To Tell the Truth is a popular American game show and is a remake of the hit 1950s show with the same name. The show which features four celebrity panellists in every episode. These panellists are presented with three contestants, all of who claim to be the same person, with the same talent, job or achievement. The host will then read out about one person’s unusual occupation or achievements, among the contestants, while celebrity panellists have to guess who is being talked about. Alianna Hines appeared on the To Tell the Truth Season 5 episode which aired on July 9, 2020. ABC’s To Tell the Truth It is also available on Hulu.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.