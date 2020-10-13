US: 20 Burmese Pythons Found Wriggling Inside Man's House In Utah

In a strange incident, police found 20 Burmese pythons roaming freely inside the premises of a 64-year-old man's house in Utah, United States. The man named Martin Bone was arrested by the local police on several charges, including that of selling exotic animals. However, Bone was later released on a bond. According to ABC 4, the man also had hundreds of rodents at his house along with the snakes, which were most probably intended as food for the Burmese pythons.

The animals were reportedly evaluated by a veterinarian and animal control officers. As per the report, the snakes were wriggling around the house when the police arrived, while the rodents were found inside enclosures that were kept outside. According to the report, Bone had recently sold a baby Burmese python to an undercover officer, with whom he came in contact via Facebook.

Rodents also found

Detective Ken Hansen was quoted by ABC 4 as saying that the Bone had 585 rats and nearly 50 rabbits at his house along with the 20 Burmese pythons, ten of which were longer than 10 feet. The detective said that upon conducting a search at Bone's place, they found a gun, $2,000, and two containers of opiates. Hansen said that Bone will also be slapped with drug charges and some other charges, but selling exotic animals will remain the main issue.

Bone has also been charged for not obtaining permits for keeping snakes, a charge he plans to challenge saying he had applied for them in 2014 after receiving a notification but since 2017 he has not received any notification and he thought that they were up to date.

