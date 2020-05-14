Roast King Of India Aka CarryMinati's Real Name, Age And Youtube Channels

CarryMinati is a popular Youtuber who is popular for his roast videos. His most recent video, Youtube Vs Tik Tok has managed to attract a lot of attention. His fan following has shown constant growth since he started his Youtube channel. Currently, it has over 16.4 million subscribers which adds him to the list of most-viewed Indian Youtubers. Now, a lot of people want to know more details about CarryMinati’s personal life. We have found all that you need to know about him. Read more to know about CarryMinati personal life.

CarryMinati Bio: Age, real name, youtube channels and subscriber count

What is CarryMinati’s real name?

CarryMinati’s real name is Ajey Nagar. He has revealed that in a lot of his Youtube videos. Carry also has a number of Q and A videos on his channel where this was one of the most asked questions for a long time.

What is CarryMinati’s age?

Ajey Nagar who is popularly known as CarryMinati is currently 20 years old and stays along with his parents in Faridabad, Delhi. He started his Youtube journey in the year 2014 when his channel was called AddictedA1. Soon he changed it to CarryMinati and became one of the most viewed YouTubers of India.

CarryMinati's subscriber count

CarryMinati currently has two Youtube channels. One is CarryMinati and the other one is called CarryIsLive. Ajey uses CarryMinati to upload his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics. The account has 16.4 m subscribers.

On the other hand, CarryIsLive is used to upload live-streams of himself playing various video games. This account has 4.6m subscribers.

CarryMinati's Youtube vs TikTok video

On the professional end, CarryMinati recently he made a video called Youtubers vs Tik Tok that has gone viral. It is about the current argument between YouTubers and Tik Tok creators. He has especially taken a hit on Tik Tok creator Aamir Siddiqui after her released a video on him. CarryMinati himself confessed that he has never ranted and shouted about anyone in any other roast video of his. This certainly shows why the roast video is trending currently.

*NEW VIDEO OUT*

YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE ENDhttps://t.co/h6Fkf3FhNN — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 8, 2020

