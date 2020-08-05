Florida: Alligator Rescued By Cops After Found Blocking Elevator Door In A Building

The official page of Lee County Sheriff’s office shared an image on Facebook which is now going viral. The image shows two sheriffs standing outside an elevator, ahead of them and just outside the elevator is a baby alligator that can be seen. The alligator blocked the way for people inside the elevator, leaving them in fear.

'Only in Florida'

The account has also put in a caption where they have written the entire incident. The caption reads, “South District Deputies Hernandez and O'Leary responded to a call for service at Estero Parc in reference to residents trapped in an elevator. They were unable to exit because of an alligator at the elevator doors”. Further narrating the incident, the caption said, “Deputies responded and isolated the alligator until a certified trapper arrived and humanely removed the gator. The apartment complex community was extremely thankful for the deputies response”.

The image which was posted on August 4 has captured attention from netizens all across social media. It has managed to gather 1.4K reactions and 278 comments. The post has 549 number of shares. Netizens also bombarded the comment section. WHile some feel it is not a big deal as it is just a baby alligator, other are posting giffy to appreciate the efforts made by the two sherrifs. People are also commenting 'Only in Florida', saying such things keep happening in Florida and it is no big deal.

This is not the first time that an alligator has caused so much trouble. On July 31, Lynwood Fire Department took to Facebook to share two posts. The first post was a cautionary note to inform people regarding the presence of the alligator. The note said that the Lynwood Fire and Police Department have been called out to look for an alligator which has been spotted at the lake. Later that day, another post was made which said, “We would like to notify the residents of Lynwood that the “Alex the Alligator” has been captured safely. We would like to thank the neighbors along Lake Lynwood for their cooperation. He/she will be quarantined for 30 days then be sent to a licensed reptile park in a southern state. The exact location has yet to be determined”. The image showed the alligator in a cage.

