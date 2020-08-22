'Sadak 2' Trailer To Gmail Memes: Top 5 Memes Of This Week That Will Leave You In Splits

After the 'Binod' meme that created quite a stir on Twitter the previous week, several new memes have surfaced online. The week saw the release of many new movies and series which resulted in a variety of meme fest happening online. Be it for technical issues or political, netizens witnessed the continuous flow of hilarious memes on their feed. Here are the top 5 memes that were trending online.

'Sadak 2' trailer memes

Ever since the Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2’s trailer has released, it has been facing a lot of criticism from netizens. Not only that, but the trailer has prompted netizens to start a meme fest. Netizens have flooded the internet with hilarious memes that take a jibe at Sadak 2 breaking records for becoming the most disliked video on YouTube. Check out the meme’s here:

Whole team of Sadak 2 after seeing like/dislike ratio on the trailer. pic.twitter.com/zVKuG3NyuO — Main Bhi Sarcastic (@maibhisarcastic) August 13, 2020

Sadak 2 trailer got 4.3 lakh dislikes in just 3hrs after launching

*Meanwhile trailer * pic.twitter.com/FGqJgfj9f5 — sayli ♡ (@Sayli__11) August 12, 2020

Gmail meme

Gmail has been at the receiving end of that massive outrage that emerged out after people all across claimed that multiple google services were either completely down. Most people, took to Twitter, to complain that they were unable to send attachments via Gmail. The official Twitter handle of Gmail has even responded saying that investigation is in progress regarding the raised concerns. However, many were seen mocking Gmail with amusing meme online for its unexpected service issue. Take a look.

Lucifer memes

Tom Ellis’ fantasy show Lucifer has created a tremendous buzz online, ever since the season 5 of the series released on August 21, 2020. While some are busy binge-watching the show, others are making memes on it. Check out a few here:

'Gunjan Saxena' mode meme

Netflix India is known for sharing witty memes and gifs whenever it comes to promote their new shows or movie online. This time it was, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The page shared an amusing meme in which the ‘flight mode’ of a mobile device was named ‘Gunjan Saxena mode’ as she is a pilot in the film. The meme was loved by netizens.

Kamala Harris memes

Kamala Harris, the United States Senator, was recently nominated to be the Democratic Vice President nominee in the upcoming 2020 election. The senator had recently disclosed that she is half Indian and that one of aunt advised her to break open a coconut for good luck when she was dealing with the California attorney general election back in 2010. This revelation has sent Twitterati’s into a state of frenzy, wherein the meme fest show how ‘desi’ Kamala Harris would be.

#YoKamalaSoIndian

She keeps sui dhaaga in butter cookies tin. pic.twitter.com/v4vjKL7AXI — Jane Doe (@shelovesyoghurt) August 18, 2020

