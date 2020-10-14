Among Us Memes That Have Dominated Social Media: Hilarious Memes On The Popular Game

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game for the last few months. This game has also been trending on social media as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to see some of the most popular Among Us memes.

Among Us Memes

Social media is abuzz with memes about this trending game. The concept of Among Us is to find imposters in a group of cremates on board a spaceship and eliminate them. Thus players have taken to their social media accounts to ahare a number of Among Us memes. Check out a few below:

among us memes that made me laugh😂 (part 1) pic.twitter.com/uwphiaXXJi — Faith Tucker (@faithnikole7) October 14, 2020

I’ve seen a lot of Among Us memes but this one here 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u7uK9td5vt — BL4CK Lives Still Matter (@BL4CKtivity) October 14, 2020

Im now an among us meme account pls gib me moaney pic.twitter.com/XuGXsyucsG — 🎃 Scawwy Wolf 👻 (@Da_Fluffy_Wolf) October 10, 2020

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban on PUBg, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends.

A small story was released about Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have "lots to do" and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why the previously planned sequel, Among Us 2, was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. Seeing PuffBallUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention. Here is the statement released by PuffBallUnited.

