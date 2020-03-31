An Ex Policeman Lost His House, Car And Girlfriend; What Did He Lose 1st? Whatsapp Riddle

WhatsApp Messenger is a widely used messenger and Voice over Ip application that allows the audience to communicate via text messages, audio clips, video clips and much more. It also helps to share documents and other forms of media including GIFs and emojis. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the whole country is on a lockdown tenure and many are working from home with aims to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

While people are engaging themselves in various productive activities like self-care routines and reading books, WhatsApp riddles seem to have taken a major share under the 'productive-things-to-do'. While there are many puzzles doing the rounds, An ex policeman lost his house puzzle is currently trending and many are looking for the WhatsApp puzzle answer. Read below for the WhatsApp puzzle answer for An ex policeman lost his house.

An ex policeman lost his house WhatsApp riddle

WhatsApp riddles, quizzes, dares are currently making rounds on social media during the lockdown tenure. Therefore, people are spending time brushing their brains by sharing some interesting puzzles with their loved ones including family and friends. In this popular WhatsApp riddle, one has to carefully think about the sequence of happenings in a policeman's life. The tricky WhatsApp riddle for the same is as follows:

WhatsApp riddle: An ex policeman lost his house, his car, his girlfriend. What did he lose first?

WhatsApp puzzle answer for an ex policeman lost his house

Answer: He lost his job first (Ex-policeman). Since he lost his job, he might have lost his house, car, and girlfriend.

This WhatsApp riddle allows one to be creative and polish and brush their brains. This puzzle can rather be difficult if one is not being attentive to what is mentioned. However, if one understands the available hints in the question itself, then this WhatsApp riddle is a fun challenge that helps one think creatively.

