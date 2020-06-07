Anand Mahindra Gives 'Rorschach Test', Netizens Come Up With Interesting Captions

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing memes and motivational quotes on social media, where followers eagerly wait for his next post. This time the chairman of the Mahindra Group has shared a picture of a rock and a water pipe asking his followers to take it as 'Rorschach test' and give the first caption that comes in their minds. Rorschach test is a psychological test in which the participants' perception of inkblots are recorded and then analyzed using algorithms and other methods.

Read: Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka Give Hilarious Response To Anand Mahindra's 'Webinar' Tweet

Caption the pic

In the picture that was shared by Mahindra, one can see a big rock on the way of a water pipe that has been moulded in a way to cross over the stone. The post has garnered nearly 6,000 likes and over 599 retweets at the time of publishing this story. Netizens are now trying their best to suggest a good caption for the picture. Comedian Vir Das also tried his hands on taking the test as he captioned the video, "Anaconda coming out of his home".

A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot.Someone shared this pic with me but I’ve eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test. What first came to your mind when you saw this? pic.twitter.com/9ouL6ruWOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

Read: Anand Mahindra Wants The Word ‘webinar’ To Be ‘banished’, Netizens Agree

My job is to lay pipes not move rocks — motor.head (@d0df2b1d40c04ac) June 7, 2020

Work accomplished by the CEO of "Not my damn job!" — Kanishk Dutta Bhaumik (@KanishkDBhaumik) June 7, 2020

Me avoiding responsibilities be like....😝😝 — Prajakta (@prajaktask27) June 7, 2020

Dont complicate the problem. find the simplest solution. — Sanjeev (@agrawalsanjeev) June 7, 2020

Be flexible, you can even turn around rocks in your way. — karthic sethuraman (@thecalmgoat) June 7, 2020

Read: Anand Mahindra Lauds 'hugging' Device Inventor, Calls It A 'life-changing' Invention

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared a meme expressing how he feels about webinars. The meme is a still from the iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam, which shows Salim trying to wake up Anarkali from sleep after apparently attending a webinar. Mahindra said that people are sending him memes after he expressed his frustration for the online events. Mahindra also coined a new word 'Webinarcoma' saying that it seems like a new medical condition.

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Meme About Frustration With Webinars, Netizens Can Relate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.