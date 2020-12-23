Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of ‘low Cost Car’, Says Tesla May Not Be Able To Match This

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his witty tweets around trending topics and technology. On December 23, he again shared a video of a “low cost” car that according to him even Tesla can’t match. While taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared a video of a modern bullock cart in which the passenger seating compartment looked like the rear of the Hindustan Ambassador car.

In the caption, Mahindra said that he is not sure about the emission level of the car. However, he added that the fancy bullock cart probably couldn’t even match Elon Musk’s electric cars. Further, the business tycoon also called the modern cart a “low-cost renewable energy fuelled car”.

Mahindra also noted the methane gas aspect. It is worth noting that cow and bulls are a primary culprit when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. Methane makes up about half of the total greenhouse gases that the cattle industry emits. Cows generate methane in two main ways: through their digestion and through their waste. Methane gas emissions from livestock are a huge problem. So, 'bull-car' may not be the best option to help mitigate climate change. Electric cars, on the other hand, are more fun to look at and they also work towards tackling the problem of air pollution worldwide.

I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account... pic.twitter.com/C7QzbEOGys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2020

Netizens call it “bull-auto”

Since shared, the tweet has taken the internet by storm. The video has already received over 60,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. While one user wrote, “You are giving top idea to Elon Musk. He will surely innovate some #Tesla #Model from this and will sell as hot car,” another added, “This can even generate energy unlike #Tesla - Our very own Ancient #biogas". One user said, “Elon Baba, you should introduce Tesla Autorickshaws in India before launching Tesla car or truck”. Another added, “This kind of car will be the future i guess, once we consume all fossil fuels”.

Well, Our Ancient was full of Science & Technology. Nowadays we are developing alternative things. We are still far from self-energy intelligence. — Prem Singh (Sarang) (@SarangOriginal) December 23, 2020

India me talent ki kami nhi hai. Hum Indians me talent koot koot KR bhara hai. — ADITYA KUMAR GUPTA (@AKG2631996) December 23, 2020

I hope now they won’t increase the grass charges now. — MLS (@LikithMandava) December 23, 2020

@anandmahindra where do you get these innovative and immaculate ideas sir?? 😂😂 — maverickanurag (@maverickanu12) December 23, 2020

Indian Dreamz and creativity at it’s best — VINAY SACHDEVA (@VINAYSA87409620) December 23, 2020

This is one of a kind Auto inovation.🤣 This vehicle should be named BULLAUTO. — Maynk TheIndian. (@MayankDas2687) December 23, 2020

This is going to be popular 👏. Does "Mahindra" need to worry?😀 — Vivek Pathak 🇮🇳 (@VivekPa77656400) December 23, 2020

@elonmusk we want low cost renewable energy than this 🙄😅😅😅 — 𝕾𝖚𝖏𝖎𝖙 𝕿𝖔𝖐𝖆𝖑𝖊 (@tokale_sujit) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, in another instance, Mahindra recently had also made headlines after he said that he would “crowdsource” the decision for his dress code and decide what to wear on the basis of votes. The dress code was meant for Mahindra and Mahindra Limited AGM. In another tweet, he also said that he got a new iPad and found that the lighting connector was replaced by a Type-C port. In his tweet, Mahindra said, “Got a new iPad & found that the lightning connector been replaced. So need a new charger which doesn’t work with my iPhone and new earphones too. More junk when I travel. Great strategy to boost accessory sales, but not surprised more folks are sticking to existing models”.

