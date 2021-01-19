David Warner Becomes Part Of THIS Unwanted Record In Australian History After India Loss

Opening dynamite David Warner made a comeback into Australia’s playing XI in the third Test of their ongoing series against India. After sustaining a groin injury during the ODI segment of the summer, Warner skipped the subsequent T20Is and the first two Tests against India. He made a return for the SCG Test after tried-and-tested openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade failed to get going in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar 2020-21 series.

India vs Australia 4th Test: David Warner’s torrid run continues

Apparently, David Warner’s return at the top of the order for Australia made no difference to their opening woes against India this summer. While the cricketer returned with scores of 5 and 13 at the SCG, he flopped again in the very next Test with scores of 1 and 48. Young Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj accounted for his wicket on two occasions, i.e. in the first innings of both matches. He was also trapped once each by R Ashwin (3rd Test) and his replacement Washington Sundar (4th Test).

David Warner’s struggles at the top, coupled with the dismal outing by the Australian openers in the first two Tests, has now put a rare dent in their home record since 1988. The Australian opening stand averaged just 23.73 against India across all four Tests this summer. The aforementioned number is the lowest Australian openers have averaged in a series at home in 32 years. Co-incidentally, Australia also lost The Gabba Test for the first time in 32 years on Tuesday.

India vs Australia live: Ajinkya Rahane and co. conquer Australia

Australia's famous stranglehold at Brisbane fortress overcome as Pant, Pujara and Gill combine to complete one of their country's most remarkable Test and series victories.@ARamseyCricket's day five report: https://t.co/BuCpqf3Vou #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zWT3FM1hQg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test result

India defeated Australia in the final few minutes by three wickets to pocket the four-match series 2-1. Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 89* from just 138 balls while young opener Shubman Gill played counter-attacking cricket at the top with 91 from 146 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara tired out the Australians with his vigilant 211-ball stay at the crease that yielded 56 runs. Debutant Washington Sundar struck some late boundaries towards the end before Pant struck the winning hit.

India vs Australia live: Highlights of Day 5 action, watch video

