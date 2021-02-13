Animals Enjoy Snow Day In Oregon Zoo; Wholesome Video Wins Internet

A wholesome video of animals having a gala time in the snow at the Oregon Zoo has surfaced on the internet and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Oregon zoo, the video is basically a montage of various clips that shows the animals frolicking, twirling and playing in the snow. According to the caption of the video, it is ‘snow day’ in the zoo.

'Heart melting'

The video clip begins with the shot of some red pandas playing in the snow. The panda looks more like a racoon. Further into the video, few otters can be seen playing and sniffling in the snow. That’s not all, the video is a complete treat to the eyes, as further we see a beaver trying to drag a tree branch through the snow. Not just this, but towards the end of the video, we see a seal rolling in the snow, having a fun time, leaving the netizens delighted. Let’s have a look at the wholesome video.

Amazed on watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. "@OregonZoo what do I have to do to frolick with those adorable red pandas and otters! I have a mighty need for adorable cuddles", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Except for the beavers, for whom it’s a usual busy day, the animals seem to enjoy it! The seal rolling....". The wholesome video has managed to gather over 174K views. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one user wrote, "All of these adorable things enjoying the snow is heart melting".

Red pandas , otters , beavers and seals oh my! https://t.co/OrQjPkw03f — ShyMagpie (@Shy_magpie) February 13, 2021

Red Panda are the superior panda. https://t.co/Ib7QcP6Ubk — FeralSara (@GMTminus7) February 13, 2021

Important news: here are red pandas, otters, beaver, seals etc playing in the snow. https://t.co/Ia7l2bhVDL — Eddie Clark (@Publicwrongs) February 13, 2021

Here’s a little happiness on your feed https://t.co/HbsVztzg1G — Bary Roy 🎥📺🎙 (@baryroynews) February 13, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@OregonZoo)

