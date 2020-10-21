Trick Or Treat Locations: Here's Some Additional Information About The Halloween Event

COD Warzone has been one of the most popular games released by Activision lately. The makers have been adding a lot of new stuff to their game recently. Their upcoming event that brought in a number of different challenges, weapons and skins to the map. So the players have been curious about it for a long time now. Read more to know about COD Warzone.

Warzone Halloween Event/ Trick Or Treat Locations

COD Warzone makers have been releasing new content for their upcoming Halloween event. Their Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations and rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Trick Or Treat locations

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Rewards from Trick or Treat boxes:

Spooky Scene Calling Card

Jack-O’-Lantern Charm

Skeleton Crew Spray

Time of the Season Watch

Lil’ Demon Charm

The Joke Sticker

The Woodsman Spray

Return to Dust Blueprint for the Oden

Pumpkin Peril Calling Card

Freak of Nature Spray

Chainsaw Fiend Spray

Fleshy Fate Sticker

The Harvester Emblem

Ghoulish Gift Emblem

Scary Patch Emblem

The Cleaver Blueprint for the knife

More about COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20gb.

