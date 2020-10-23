Apex Legends: Can You Get 20 Kill Badge In Fight Or Fright Event?

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular FPP games to play currently. The makers have constantly been releasing new content for their game. Their latest Halloween Fight Or Fright event has already been live and the players seem to love it. But they are curious to know the answer to some questions about the event. Read more to know all the details on the recently released Apex Legends’ Fight Or Fright event.

Can you get 20 kill Badge in Fight or Fright?

The players have been asking questions like can you get the 20 kill badge in Fight or Fright event. This is because of the launch of the Halloween event. Apex Legends also has a Badge system for achieving specific challenges like killing 20 enemies in a single match. The name of the badge is [Legend]'s Wake and yes it can be used in the Fight or Fright event. The badge says that the player needs to kill 20 players in a match and has not specified any mode. Apart from these challenges the makers have also added a lot more with their new update. So let's check out the Fight or Fright patch notes.

A word of advice...RUN. 😈



The Fight or Fright Event is now undead across all platforms through Nov 3. pic.twitter.com/HHLJMVt7kx — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 22, 2020

Fight or Fright patch notes

The makers have brought back their Apex Legends Halloween event called Fight or Fright. They have also added a number of new features including new guns and skins. The players can look for the Apex Legends patch notes as they have shared this information on their official website. Here is what the makers had to say about their latest Apex Legends update.

Hey all, Fight or Fright is back! Terrorize your enemies in the “Shadow Royale” LTM on Kings Canyon After Dark. Fallen squadmates come back as Shadows with unnerving speed. Use your wits, deadly claws, and revives to keep the rest of your squad alive. Plus complete challenges to earn haunting free rewards and visit the store for new and rethemed classic Halloween cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Fight or Fright Event, running from October 22 to November 3.

More about Apex Legends

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of Apex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Currently, they have released their Season 6 that has been keeping their playing going. The makers have added a lot of new features with Season 6 including some new weapons.

