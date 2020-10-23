Dam Watch Challenge From Warzone Halloween Event: Know How To Complete This Challenge

COD Warzone has been one of the most popular games released by Activision lately. The makers have been adding a lot of new stuff to their game recently. Their upcoming event brought in a number of different challenges, weapons and skins to the map. A lot of players have been curious about it for a long time now. Read more to know about COD Warzone.

Where is the Time of the Season Watch?

The long night is here.💀



Playlist and store updates for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone are now live. pic.twitter.com/jsFT00Dsh0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 20, 2020

A number of players have been asking where is the time of the season watch in Warzone? This is after the makers added a number of new challenges as their Halloween event. The players have been asking a lot of questions about this new update. To help you out, we have listed down a small guide to complete your Warzone Halloween event. Read more to know about Warzone Halloween event.

Warzone Halloween Event

The Time of the Season watch is basically a holographic watch that can be taken from the Trick or Treat box. These special Halloween boxes spawn semi-randomly in the game. Thus the players will need to search for this particular Halloween box. This Time of the Season watch can be found in the Trick or Treat boxes that have been scattered throughout the map. To shorten down the number of places, try and look for the watch in boxes at Gora Dam. A number of other players from the COD servers have been trying to finish this challenge. But you will have to fight the other players around to finish your Gora Dam watch. The dam is a hot zone right now, so you might want to wait a week before hunting for the cosmetics. Try looking for Gora Dam watch in Plunder. This will also give the players some more time to hunt without the threat of the gas.

Trick or Treat locations

Tomorrow, darkness falls.



This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/dcGypvnMI9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

COD Warzone makers have been releasing new content for their upcoming Halloween event. Their Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone-

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

