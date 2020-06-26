Last Updated:

Video: Duck Visits Woman's House Ten Times A Day, Netizens Share Similar Experiences

A rather curious duck took it to another level by repeatedly sneaking in the home of Lucy Nicholls. Photograph from the encounter was shared by Lucy Nicholls.

Duck visits woman's house, she calls it 'reason to apologise on work call'

Constant lockdowns amid coronavirus pandemic have given a chance to animals to wander outside. However, a rather curious duck took it to another level by repeatedly sneaking in the home of Lucy Nicholls. Sharing a photograph from the encounter, Nicholls hilariously explained how the unwelcomed guest became the reason behind her apologises during a work call.

'What sort of duck does that though'

In follow-up tweets, she also explained how the duck kept coming back again and again in the house She even had a possible explanation for the behaviour. "I think it was because my birdseed had run out - and the duck likes to steal this - so the duck was basically asking for the manager,” she wrote on Twitter. “What sort of duck walks into a house though?! Very unsettling...” she wrote. 

Her tweet immediately captured everybody's attention. Since shared it has been viewed over 131.4 thousand times and racked up over eight thousand comments. In addendum, people also shared similar incidents that happened with them. 

Meanwhile, Nicholls also revealed that it wasn't the first time she was being visited by random animals. 

