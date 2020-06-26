Video: Duck Visits Woman's House Ten Times A Day, Netizens Share Similar Experiences

Constant lockdowns amid coronavirus pandemic have given a chance to animals to wander outside. However, a rather curious duck took it to another level by repeatedly sneaking in the home of Lucy Nicholls. Sharing a photograph from the encounter, Nicholls hilariously explained how the unwelcomed guest became the reason behind her apologises during a work call.

Monday morning's reason for apologising during a work call: this duck walked into my kitchen. I do not own a duck. pic.twitter.com/KqOQwC5KHu — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 22, 2020

'What sort of duck does that though'

In follow-up tweets, she also explained how the duck kept coming back again and again in the house She even had a possible explanation for the behaviour. "I think it was because my birdseed had run out - and the duck likes to steal this - so the duck was basically asking for the manager,” she wrote on Twitter. “What sort of duck walks into a house though?! Very unsettling...” she wrote.

The duck came in about ten times yesterday. I think it was because my bird seed had run out - and the duck likes to steal this - so the duck was basically asking for the manager. What sort of duck walks into a house though??! Very unsettling... pic.twitter.com/u3DTxZ48Rj — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

Her tweet immediately captured everybody's attention. Since shared it has been viewed over 131.4 thousand times and racked up over eight thousand comments. In addendum, people also shared similar incidents that happened with them.

I was visited by a duck at the beginning of lockdown, I’m on the 4th floor. pic.twitter.com/YiKHiw90su — Lee Malcolmson (@leemalcolmson) June 23, 2020

I had a similar experience with a chicken. She followed me into my home. No idea where she came from. pic.twitter.com/8Tq2htkd6D — Mavis Clow (@ferret7studio) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Nicholls also revealed that it wasn't the first time she was being visited by random animals.

I’m embarrassed to admit that I also have this rat, who keeps coming to wash his hands in this bowl of water. 😳 I tried to put a peanut-laden trap down, & a badger ran off with the whole rat-trap last night. The animals are running some kind of racket. My cats are fired btw. 😐 pic.twitter.com/s4xU4dni4O — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

My (stupid) cat has brought me duckling in the past. For some reason she licks them (?). This is a duckling covered in cat-lick. (They are easy to return: I have just walked to the bottom of the garden where there is a cross mummy-duck loudly making a safeguarding complaint.) pic.twitter.com/ZrzUMqPej8 — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

The local squirrels are actually more intimidating than cute, especially if you look like you might have a snack 😐 pic.twitter.com/EHcwOsnUur — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 23, 2020

Here is the cat who is scared of rodents (sulking because is hot today). Also the open door which is a concept that seems to be baffling lots of people - we are v low-tech in England when it comes to home heat regulation ... :) pic.twitter.com/1nP0B39qFk — Lucy Nicholls (@LucySomerset) June 24, 2020

