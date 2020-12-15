Assam youth Installs Makeshift Homes For Stray Dogs Made Out Of Disposed TV Sets

In a heartfelt gesture to provide a roof over the stray dogs’ heads, a youth in Assam assumed responsibility for giving wandering pups safe housing by installing makeshift kennels designed out of disposed TV sets. The good samaritan named Abhijit Dowarah, a resident of Assam’s Sivasagar took to his Instagram account to inspire many after he shared images of a pack of street puppies comfortably nestled in their makeshift shelters.

Dowarah captioned the image narrating the ordeals of the outdoor pups that are vulnerable to exploitation, harsh weather, and are often badly injured in road accidents because they’re uncared for. “They suffer a lot,” Dowarah said, adding that the stray pooches were devoid of “any specific place to sleep”.

When families discard the obsolete television sets, they’re considered as the e-waste that is difficult to recycle but the electronics recyclers. It is mostly found dumped in the trash or along the sides of the road. “I went out searching for those old televisions,” the considerate man explained. He added that having removed the unwanted parts and redesigning the remaining frame, he managed to get several suitable homes for the street dogs to stay in. He titled these kennels painted in vibrant colours as "Baator Ghor”.

Instagram users appreciate

Dowarah said that it was the cause he felt exceedingly dedicated to as he had often noticed the dogs battling in the rain and running risks of coming under the speeding vehicles. “I have been placing several of them in the streets. I will try my best to collect more television frames and build such homes. If not I will collect some wooden boxes and place them in the streets,” the good samaritan stressed.

Furthermore, he appealed to the people to contribute similarly by installing kennels for the safety of the stray animals if they happen to notice any in their own localities. He urged the people to share the images on Instagram to motivate more people to contribute to the noble cause. “I won't be able to complete my mission alone,” Dowarah said. Instagram users hailed the kind-hearted man for his selfless and considerate initiative. “Glad you took such efforts for the voiceless truly amazing and Thank you for driving such motivation,” one said.

