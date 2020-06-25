Little Boy Bursts Into Tears After Knowing A Truth About Adult Life, Video Melts Hearts

A cute video of a young boy bursting out in tears after he learns that he would have to move out of the house once he got to a certain age while watching TV has amused the internet. Shared on Instagram by Caitlin Fladager, 23, from Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, the video depicts her son Jack Fladager who started weeping at the thought of leaving home when the mother of two informed the child about it.

While the kids might have to leave the family and the home to pursue higher education or jobs, the fact did not sink well with the 5-year-old who was heartbroken to abandon his mother at all. Jack starts weeping frantically while he's watching a tv show where the main character no longer lives at home with his mummy. He questions his mom about the same and learns that when kids grow up, they most likely move out. Tears roll down his cheeks, as the 5-year-old tells his mom that he doesn't ever want to move out, away from his family.

'Heart-warming' and exceedingly 'sweet'

“Jack (the kid) and I were watching a show on TV, and he asked about why the character doesn’t live at home with his mommy anymore. So, I tried to explain to him that people usually move out of their mom’s house when they get older, and this is what followed after that conversation,” the mother wrote. The Instagram users poured slew of reactions as they got sentimental about the young lad’s behaviour. Most found the boy’s reaction “cute”, “heart-warming” and exceedingly “sweet”.

“aww!!! What a sweet sweet boy” wrote a user. “This is so so sweet, you’re doing a great job momma,” said another, making heart emoticons. “I cried watching this. My heart. I also have a mommas boy and I don't think he will want to leave my house lol. He can stay forever, am I right? Lol” wrote the third, getting emotional on the video.

