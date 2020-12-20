Beirut Reporter 'entertained' By A Furry Intruder In The Video: WATCH

In a hilarious yet adorable video which has surfaced on the internet, a reporter from Beirut named Larissa Aoun can be seen repeatedly being interrupted by a feline while she is reporting LIVE on ground. Aoun took to her official Twitter handle and shared the video, showing how she managed to finish the task with a cat constantly bugging her. In the caption, Aoun has termed the cat as her ‘most loyal follower’.

The 'most loyal follower'

The 31 seconds short clip shows a cat right next to the reporter. Aoun is on camera while she is doing her job, on the other hand, there is a cat, which can be seen constantly pulling a strand from her jacket. Even though the cat does not stop, the reporter does not seem to be much bothered by her presence. Let's have a look at the video.

My most loyal follower ... 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/2vS6a4i4fq — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

Netizens react

Amused by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "a sky news Arabia presenter interrupted by a very cute kitten". To this, Aoun replied, "Actually Entertained more than interrupted". Another person wrote, "Epic! You did well to leave her do what she pleases! Cats are queens of urban life & should be treated with utmost respect at all times.. it might be an escaped home pet, as Beirut's street cats usually strive to dodge humans, fearing their nastiness". Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 230K views and 7.5K likes. Tweeples can also be seen sharing the video with their own captions. In the caption, a Twitter user wrote, "Made my morning".

I thought she had her cat on a chain https://t.co/TXsxFmZOD5 — 🧝🏾‍♀️✨SIBEZA MAREM YEMERAL 🍯😤 (@YMBIBI) December 19, 2020

Made my day. So cute 😍 — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) December 19, 2020

Lara what did your cat say when you went back home? 😂😂 — Rana Abtar - رنا أبتر (@Ranaabtar) December 18, 2020

Cats just wanna have fun..💚 https://t.co/gQqX8GPWXw — Joe (@djofadel) December 18, 2020

