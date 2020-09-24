'Biggini Shoot' Girl From 'Emotional Atyachar' Goes Viral As Yashraj Mukhate Strikes Again

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently released a fresh musical piece on social media. The song has been made with clippings from the third season of the famous television reality show, Emotional Atyachar. The video features the tale of Poonam, who had appeared on the show in the year 2011. The music video is being vividly shared by internet users as they find the melody catchy and interesting.

Yashraj Mukhate strikes again with the Biggini shoot song

Musician Yashraj Mukhate recently posted another parody video on social media, titled 'Biggini Shoot', and fans seem to be loving every part of it. In the video posted, he has taken a segment from the super hit television reality show, Emotional Atyachar, where people test how loyal their loved ones are. This time, musician Yashraj decided to opt for a hip-hop fusion style where he has blended a short rap segment with some melodious music.

The Biggini Shoot song starts off with a dialogue exchange between host Pravesh Rana and the guest, Poonam. In the video, she is seen giving a small introduction about herself before carrying out a loyalty test on her boyfriend. In the middle of the video, she pronounces the word ‘bikini’ as ‘biggini’, which gives a hilarious touch to the video.

Yashraj Mukhate has used Poonam’s accent and unique pronunciations to his advantage by making it the hook line of his song. He has also used Parvesh Rana’s voice to create a proper sequence in the song.

He also added a short rap segment, penned down by an artist called SHAD3. The rap talks about sunny beach days, hence connecting it with ‘biggini shoots’. The highlight of this new video is the part where he adds his flute composition, giving it a soothing and intense effect.

In the caption for the post, Yashraj Mukhate has mentioned that this video has been made in collaboration with the brand ambassador of a beverage from Indore. He has also lauded Parvesh Rana’s way of dealing with the situation. Have a look at the new viral video on Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of celebrities have dropped appreciative comments for Yashraj Mukhate and his new piece. Karishma Tanna, Tanmay Bhatt, and Sahil Shah are amongst the many people who seem impressed with the creation. A few people have also spoken about how the song will be on loop for days to come. Have a look at few of the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Yashraj Mukhate Instagram

