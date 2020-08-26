Videos Of Adorable Ducks That Have Become Viral On Social Media; See List Here

Lockdown blues have affected people all across the globe. Since there is not much to do, people mostly rely on social media platforms for entertainment. During such times, most of the people are on a lookout for light-hearted, funny or heartwarming videos that are sure to brighten up ones day. There’s nothing better than a video featuring the antics of animals.

Here’s a list of some viral duck videos that are sure to bring a smile on your face:

Bird feeding fish:

Recently a video of a duck feeding a fish has been garnering a lot of attention on Twitter. It is interesting to note that ducks actually feed on fish. However, in this video, the duck appears to be feeding the fish from its own food bowl. The bird picks up grains from its food bowl and then puts it into the mouth of the fish. This tweet has received about 1.3k likes, 418 Retweets and counting. You can check out the video here:

one word this video pic.twitter.com/usoybZ9OHU — Sci-Nature Hub (@HubNature) August 25, 2020

The friendship between ducks:

This year a video featuring the friendship between ducks went viral on social media. The trending animal video featured the relationship of 11 ducks. The video showcased the meeting place of the duck. Further, it showcased how six ducks went for a swim every day. This video received about 193.3k likes, 102.6k Retweets and counting. You can check out the video here:

dad just sent me this video pic.twitter.com/NqA8QPFzgk — shell (@canalststation) March 12, 2020

A Duck- Eagle battle:

Recently, a video featuring a fight between a duck and an eagle went viral on social media. In the trending bird video, the eagle appears to be in the cage. Further, the eagle appears to be teasing the duck with its meal. Several fans showered their love on the tweet. This tweet received 3.3k likes, 716 Retweets and counting. You can check out the video here:

You can cage it’s body,

But you can’t cage it’s mind....



( Free wild from cages & chains) pic.twitter.com/UJlMo3NgTT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2020

Tiger chases duck:

An animal video featuring a tiger and a duck went viral on social media. The viral video showcases a tiger chasing a duck. However, the duck manages to escape from the tiger. While the tiger appears to be confused, he tries to look out for the duck who escaped.

