International Yoga Day: Netizens Share Inspiring Images To Encourage Yoga Practice

People across the world are celebrating International Yoga Day to signify the importance of the activity to maintain a state of physical and mental well-being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was instrumental in getting the United Nations to declare June 21 International Yoga Day, elaborated on the theme “yoga at home, yoga with family”.

Celebs, athletes, and netizens from across the globe are sharing images and videos of them performing yoga, aimed at encouraging people to practice it.

Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony. #InternationalYogaDay wishes to everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5I1rnO9BzY — Piyu 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) June 21, 2020

Inner peace with outer strength, Yog is for everyday 🧘‍♀️ #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/3Pnrgw6N5R — Shefali Tomar 🇮🇳 (@shefali_tomar) June 21, 2020

Yoga is not a religion, it is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body. #internationalyogaday 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ex2HTTt675 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) June 21, 2020

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015, and in India, the Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event where PM Modi and several dignitaries from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people celebrated the day at Rajpath, New Delhi. This year, PM Modi said that the key was to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home.

Addressing the nation on International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi said that yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and it has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. He added that the day will not be far away when the world witnesses the success of healthy and happy humanity if we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope.

"It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga," PM Modi said.

