Homemaker's Epic 'Bottle Cap Challenge' Fail Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

In a recent video of the popular 'Bottle Cap Challenge' on social media, a lady hits a man's face instead of the bottle on his head, leaving netizens in splits.

'Bottle Cap Challenge' fail surfaces on social media, netizens amused

The Bottle Cap Challenge has been extremely popular for a long time now, attracting many attempts at the challenge by innumerable people. Currently, many nations across the world have been subjected to a lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, giving way to quirky and innovative ideas. Recently, a hilarious video of a homemaker attempting the famous challenge with a bottle on a man's head instead and completely failing in her motive has surfaced on social media, taking people by storm.

'Overconfident Homemaker'

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, shared the funny 3-second-long video clip on his official Twitter account. In the video, a man can be seen sitting on the floor with a bottle on his head. A woman, on the other hand, is seen standing beside him, ready to make an attempt of kicking the bottle in such a way as to only open the cap. In just one second however, her attempt fails as she ends up kicking the man's face instead of the bottle, turning the loud cheers that can be heard in the video into gasps and shocked noises. Given the actions in the video, the IFS officer aptly captions it, asking people to not get overconfident when it comes to homemakers.

Famous 'Challenge'

People have, however, time and again attempted to successfully accomplish the Bottle Cap Challenge. While many have been able to do it without fail, certain people have not been successful even after several attempts. Netizens have not stepped behind from sharing the hilarious fails on Twitter, collecting many funny reactions. The tweet by the IFS officer has garnered nearly 80 likes and a barrell of hilarious comments.

