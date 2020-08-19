Man Wraps Neighbour's Car In Black Film To Take Revenge; Netizens Say 'this Is Brilliant'

After getting into a tiff with one of his neighbours, Tobe Bailey, a resident of Kent in the United Kingdom wrapped his neighbour’s vehicle using rolls of black plastic film. The way Tobe dealt with the problem has left the netizens into splits. According to reports, the man was frustrated with his neighbour for having his driveway blocked by her cars. It is after he found out that his neighbour had blocked his step daughter’s space as well, he decided to take revenge.

The hilarious prank

According to reports, Bailey said that he lives in a street with 26 houses and 24 parking spaces. He added that he and his wife spent about £2,000 putting a dropped curb in last year and they clearly told people not to park there but people still do all the time. Reports suggest that the owner of the car was a young woman and she did take notice of the prank that Bailey had played. Bailey said that the young girl was ‘very apologetic’ as she said she will never do it again. Bailey also said that he had no intention to hurt anyone as he “merely wanted to get his point across with some humour”.

The picture that Bailey uploaded on his Facebook handle has gathered 107 reactions and 110 comments. In one of his comments Bailey said that he had expected 'an angry russian dude' and he 'felt cheated' on seeing a girl. Appreciating Bailey's way of coveying his message, one user wrote, 'Omg thats brilliant!'. Another user made a comment saying, 'We need pics of them collecting it x'.

