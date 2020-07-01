Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin's Memes Star In Delhi Capitals' International Jokes Day Post

Delhi Capitals are arguably one of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a proper mix of Indian as well as foreign players. Over the years, they have had some high-profile names in their squad but they haven't been able to lift the coveted trophy yet. Delhi Capitals were set to take part in IPL. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich league got postponed indefinitely.

Delhi Capitals upload unique post on International Jokes Day

With no cricketing action, the Delhi Capitals' official Instagram handle has been quite active on social media. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals took to Instagram and uploaded a unique post on the account of International Jokes Day. The Delhi-based franchise recreated some of the most popular memes on the internet with a slight twist.

They replaced the faces in the memes with the faces of Delhi Capitals players. These memes are actually created on some of the biggest stars like Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar etc. But the Delhi Capitals morphed faces of their players in the memes as fans were left in splits. The players whose faces were morphed are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Akshar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin. Let's take a look at some of the best-recreated memes by Delhi Capitals for International Jokes Day.

Delhi Capitals owners venture into hand sanitizers, proceeds to be used for COVID-19 fight

In the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons and other celebrities have been seen coming forward to assist in India's fight by contributing to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as well as the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of different states. A business conglomerate that has gone out of their way to help in combating this deadly virus is the JSW Group who also owns Delhi Capitals.

JSW Group launched a new range of sanitizers 'JSW Securall' through their venture 'JSW Paints', which aims at planning a thoughtful intervention for safety and hygiene amidst these trying times. The JSW Group's new sanitizer will be available across cement, steel and paint retail outlets. The co-owner of JSW Group, Parth Jindal took to Twitter to announce the launch of their new product. The proceed from its sale will be used for the COVID-19 fight in India.

Recently, JSW Group converted one of the wards of the Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital in Bellary into a COVID-19 ward with 90 beds and all the requisite equipment and handed it over to the district authorities. It is worth noting that JSW has also made Bellary the home of its sprawling, state-of-the-art sports institute called the Inspire Institute of Sport.

IMAGE COURTESY: DELHI CAPITALS INSTAGRAM