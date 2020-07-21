'Bye Corona': Tweeple Celebrate Promising Results Of Oxford's COVID-19 Vaccine With Memes

Twitter users are celebrating a major breakthrough vaccine candidate developed by UK's Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca for COVID-19 through memes. Under the hashtag #OxfordVaccine, social media users are making fun of the novel coronavirus that has now infected over 14.6 million people across the globe. From using movie dialogues to stills from various Netflix series, there are a series of memes budded from the creativity of the internet users. One user even said "bye Corona". Here are some of the hilarious memes:

#oxfordvaccine submitted their report and it says clinical trial is showing great results.

Nepali pm oli on their way to declare Oxford belongs to nepal pic.twitter.com/gbgVNBNjNP — always second (@vinayishere_) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine

Vaccine created by oxford shows great result.

Nepali people waiting for pm oli to declare Oxford belongs to nepal pic.twitter.com/paO7GTTIOa — Deep Karathiya (@deep_karathiya) July 20, 2020

After positive result of #oxfordvaccine Immunity and T cell vs Corona 😆 pic.twitter.com/m6bkNUTnin — S Shrikant (@Badey_aram_se) July 21, 2020

After #oxfordvaccine

Those who were in strict home quarantine be like - * pic.twitter.com/DKlNH3BzUw — Aditya pathak (@adityapathak_s) July 20, 2020

#oxfordvaccine tested to be safe and induces immune response



Le #coronavirus to China: pic.twitter.com/PTmr4h9p7e — Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) July 20, 2020

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The potential vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 has been developed in partnership with English drugmakers AstraZeneca. In a preliminary report published in renowned Lancet Journal, scientists have stated that during the randomised trials, individuals which received a shot of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine showed 'no adverse effects' and a single dose elicits an increase in spike-specific antibodies by day 28.

"ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was safe, tolerated, and immunogenic, while reactogenicity was reduced with paracetamol. A single dose elicited both humoral and cellular responses against SARS-CoV-2, with a booster immunisation augmenting neutralising antibody titres. The preliminary results of this first-in-human clinical trial supported clinical development progression into ongoing phase 2 and 3 trials," the study published in Lancet read.

